"The Masked Singer" is all set to return this Wednesday with season 9 and here's everything you need to know about the show, including where to watch, themes, new costumes and more.

The show will premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET on the FOX network. Aside from the network, you can also watch the show on Hulu and Fox's streaming platform, Tubi, the next day.

Considering the format of the show, it will consist of a large audience who will vote for their favorite celebrity performer and the one who receives the least votes will have to unmask themselves.

The show first started in 2019 and gained popularity as the format features several celebrity contestants who sing anonymously wearing massive head-to-toe costumes. Their identities are revealed either during their elimination or after they win the finale.

Television host Nick Cannon will return to host the upcoming season as well. Talking about the judges of the show, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke will also return as panelists.

The official handle of the show revealed three new costumes on Twitter over the weekend - Mustang, Gnome and Medusa.

There will be more costumes of Polar Bear, Night Owl and Rock Lobster that the audience will see in the upcoming season. Of course, no one knows who are the hidden celebrities behind these masks.

However, the network has revealed that the season 9 contestants will boast a combined six Grammys, 28 Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, two Tony Award nominations, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and five Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The official Twitter handle of the show Monday shared a glimpse of the first episode and captioned it, "Our first unmasking is THIS Wednesday! Drop those guesses down below!"

On the same day, the official Twitter handle also posted the Mustang Masked singer's performance:

In the upcoming season, the audience will witness these singers performing at several theme nights including Abba Night, New York Night, Sesame Street Night, 80s Night, Movie Night, Space Night and DC Superhero Night.