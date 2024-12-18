An animal lover who tried to save a raccoon from getting run over ended up with thousands of dollars in medical bills and four rabies shots after the animal bit her, according to a report.

Back in March, Johanna Guiod, 21, pulled over onto the side of the road to help a woman who was trying to get a raccoon off the street. During their attempt to help the animal, Guiod was bitten on the finger, which drew blood, despite Guiod wearing special gloves that were supposed to protect her hands from sharp objects, as reported by MassLive.

The Massachusetts woman went to the hospital shortly afterwards where she received four rabies shots over the course of two months. While she did not contract the disease, she was stunned when she received a bill for more than $56,000.

While the hospital admitted that the initial bill was an error, Guiod was still billed for more than $20,000. The bill amounts to nearly half of Guiod's yearly earnings as a police dispatcher.

Guiod said she was referred to a collection agency already on her case when she and her father tried to work out a better deal with the hospital.

Guiod's story has become one of many who have shared their frustrations with the U.S. healthcare system. Following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, dozens of social media users shared stories where they were left with massive medical bills.

CEO of UnitedHealth Andrew Witty, UnitedHealthcare's parent company, admitted in an editorial piece published by the New York Times Friday that the healthcare system is broken.

However, the Times turned off the comment section under the op-ed after hundreds of users accused the CEO of empty promises, with several again sharing stories of health insurance companies leaving them with thousands of dollars in debt.

While progress has been slow, some lawmakers have been working to ensure that Americans receive more coverage. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law mandating health insurers cover EpiPens, which have been costing some Americans hundreds of dollars.