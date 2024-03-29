A significant weather alert has been issued for California, Nevada, and Arizona as a colossal storm barrels toward the West Coast, sparking fears of flash flooding, heavy snowfall, and fierce winds.

Following a recent snowstorm that blanketed California to Utah with 10 to 13 inches of snow, a larger and more menacing storm is poised to strike Southern California. Forecasters warn of imminent flash flooding, powerful gusts, and substantial snowfall.

The storm, captured in ominous satellite images, is expected to unleash its fury late Friday morning, targeting the San Francisco Bay area before advancing southward to Santa Barbara and Los Angeles by evening, persisting through Saturday morning.

According to meteorologists, Southern California, including San Diego, will face relentless on-and-off showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall predictions range from 1 to 3 inches across most regions, with the foothills of Southern California bracing for a potential deluge of up to 6 inches. Authorities warn of the heightened risk of flash floods, mudslides, rockslides, and debris flow in affected areas.

In the mountainous regions spanning from the Sierras to Southern California, staggering snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet are anticipated, exacerbating travel disruptions and avalanche hazards.

As the weekend progresses, the storm's impact is expected to extend into the Rockies, where heavy snowfall of 1 to 2 feet is projected by Sunday. Meanwhile, on Monday, the storm system is forecasted to traverse the Heartland, unleashing severe weather conditions from Texas to Illinois. The primary threats include destructive winds, hailstorms, and the potential formation of tornadoes.

By Tuesday, the storm's reach will extend into the Ohio River Valley and the Mid-South, spanning from Alabama to Ohio, with damaging winds, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes posing significant risks to affected communities.

Authorities urge residents in the storm's path to remain vigilant, heed evacuation orders, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety as the relentless tempest threatens widespread disruption and potential danger across multiple states. Stay tuned for further updates as this developing weather situation unfolds.