As reports of a secret vote to release the ethics report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) surfaced Wednesday, Gaetz took to social media to propose a plan for retaliation.

The plan, outlined on "X," aims to expose settlements for sexual misconduct allegations funded by taxpayer dollars.

Gaetz outlined potential steps, including taking his oath of office for the upcoming 119th Congress on January 3, 2025, filing a privileged motion to disclose all "#MeToo" settlements involving current and former members of Congress, and then resigning to continue with his plans to host a television program on the conservative One America News network.

Someone suggested the following plan to me:



1. Show up 1/3/2025 to congress

2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all...)

3. Take the oath

4. File a privileged motion to expose every "me too" settlement paid using public funds (even of... — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 18, 2024

The move has been perceived as a retaliatory response to the Ethics Committee's investigation, which reportedly includes bipartisan findings about Gaetz's alleged misconduct. The report's release was previously prevented when Gaetz left Congress in November following a tap from Trump for Attorney General, though he ultimately withdrew from the nomination amid media scrutiny.

Appearing on CNN, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), a Gaetz ally, criticized the Ethics Committee as a "clown show" and called for the release of all findings on congressional ethics investigations. Burchett accused the committee of selectively targeting Gaetz, claiming the process lacked transparency and fairness.

"Why are they protecting powerful members?" Burchett asked, urging full disclosure of misconduct allegations against other lawmakers—a sentiment seemingly in line with Gaetz's plan.

It remains unclear whether his motion would gain traction or survive legal and procedural challenges.

Originally published by Latin Times.