Meat N' Bone, a Miami-based meat purveyor, is planning to expand its retail outlets throughout the country within the next year. This decision will allow the company to optimize its operations and provide better shipping dynamics and costs.

The company will be opening a retail store in Wellington along West Palm Beach, as well as a Meat N' Bone retailer within the company's second official restaurant, The Wagyu House, in Hallandale Beach. Meat N' Bone also plans to open a central hub to streamline distribution efforts and improve customer satisfaction. The new store will sell Meat N' Bone products but will also have warehouse facilities to support order fulfillment, which will allow shipping times to decrease drastically.

Founded in 2017 by two friends with a love for food, family and fun, Meat N' Bone was motivated to create an easy-to-access e-commerce business along with in-person locations that could fill the gaps left by supermarkets. Since the commodification of the meat industry, the worth of this sector has skyrocketed while consumer education and quality have been compromised. Meat N' Bone was created to disrupt this process and make good meats more accessible.

In addition to selling beef, poultry, pork, lamb, game and seafood, Meat N' Bone also offers catering and hardware. Online or in-store, customers can find durable cooking knives, delicious rubs and spices and other tools. The company's catering services are rising in demand as Meat N' Bone has unmatched expertise, over 400 protein products and a customized process.

Meat N' Bone Kitchen, the company's F&B arm, has a distinct edge over competitors as well. In just two years, the company has established over five restaurants that aim to educate customers about meat quality and deliver an unforgettable dining experience. These include The Wagyu Bar, Tripping Animals, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Magic13 Brewing, Undisclosed Miami and soon The Wagyu House.

While Meat N' Bone is a small player within the meat industry, the company likes it that way. Transparency, trust and quality are three pillars that they put before profit, which has earned them one million in sales within 16 months and other notable achievements. This has caused Meat N' Bone to outgrow its startup size and invest in its expansion plans.

"Meat N' Bone is opening another new storefront and a restaurant within Florida, but we're also moving to expand to the middle states because we want to lower our shipping costs and times to better serve customers who need quality meat or seafood. While we have been bootstrapped from the beginning, which has served us very well, our scaling would be greatly accelerated by investment and partnership. Our expansion will let us accommodate more customers and offer a more pleasant buying experience throughout the country, which is ultimately what we love doing," says Chief Executive Officer Luis Mata.