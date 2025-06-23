In a tech world saturated with complex systems and over engineered solutions, Hiren Hasmukh stands out by making things simpler. As CEO and Founder of Teqtivity, Hiren is on a mission to remove the clutter from IT Asset Management (ITAM) by delivering a platform that's intuitive, flexible, and truly built around people. From his humble beginnings building smart lockers to becoming a leader in scalable IT solutions, Hiren's journey is proof that clarity and customization can drive lasting innovation.

Key Credentials and Recognitions

With nearly a decade of leadership experience in the IT sector, Hiren has steered Teqtivity to become one of the most user-friendly and customizable ITAM platforms available today. His functional, hands-on approach to problem-solving and product development has won the trust of IT teams across industries.

A Career Rooted in Problem Solving

Teqtivity began as "TeQube" in 2016. At the time, Hiren and his team were tackling a very specific challenge: how to streamline the way developers borrowed mobile devices for testing. Most engineers had to wait in line or create tickets just to check out a device from IT. This process wasted both time and productivity.

The team created a smart locker system that made this process more efficient. But it didn't stop there. The real breakthrough came when they built a backend portal to track those devices. That backend—designed to improve workflow—turned out to be far more valuable than the locker itself.

Realizing this, Hiren pivoted. Instead of selling hardware, they built a robust, end-to-end IT Asset Management platform. That pivot is what gave rise to Teqtivity, a scalable solution designed for businesses that need smarter asset control without enterprise-level price tags or limitations.

Major Achievements: Reimagining ITAM with Accessibility and Flexibility

One of Hiren's most important innovations is Teqtivity's pricing model. Unlike traditional ITAM providers who charge based on the number of assets tracked, Teqtivity charges based on user count. Whether a company is managing 100 or 10,000 devices, the cost stays focused on who's actually using the platform, rather than how many machines are in the inventory.

This approach makes ITAM more affordable and democratizes access. Smaller teams with large inventories, like educational institutions or mid-sized businesses, finally have a tool that works at scale without breaking the bank.

Another achievement is Teqtivity's deeply customizable platform. From day one, Hiren built the company around customer workflows, not the other way around. Instead of forcing teams to adapt to generic systems, Teqtivity adapts to them. From integrations to user interface preferences, customers can shape the system based on how they actually work.

Contribution to Scalable and People-Centered Projects

While Teqtivity may not (yet) be deploying billion-dollar infrastructure like clean energy firms, its role in helping companies scale their operations cannot be understated. Hiren's leadership has led to successful deployments across various industries where asset tracking, employee accountability, and IT support efficiency are essential.

By focusing on the people who use technology (rather than just the tools themselves), Teqtivity enables smarter workflows, reduces downtime, and helps businesses make better decisions. This user-first mindset is at the heart of Hiren's strategy and Teqtivity's long-term roadmap.

Thought Leadership in the ITAM Space

A standout feature of Hiren's leadership style is his refusal to hide behind jargon. As he often says, "We could use big words too. We just don't want to." That simple philosophy shapes everything, from the Teqtivity dashboard to its customer service emails.

In a space often filled with overly technical language, Hiren pushes for clarity. This positions Teqtivity as not just a tech vendor, but a trusted partner that teams enjoy working with. It also makes the product more accessible for non-technical departments like HR and finance, who may need asset visibility but don't speak IT.

Company Culture That Reflects the Product Philosophy

Internally, Hiren cultivates the same values Teqtivity promises its users: openness, clarity, and support. Employees are encouraged to think independently, speak up, and grow. This culture of collaboration and continuous improvement keeps the team agile and responsive—traits that customers deeply appreciate.

In contrast to many tech companies that prioritize growth over customer support, Hiren has made it clear that quality service is non-negotiable. The Teqtivity team becomes an extension of each customer's team, providing day-to-day assistance, solving issues quickly, and iterating on feature requests in real time.

Embedding Values in Every Line of Code

The same values that shape Teqtivity's culture—adaptability, curiosity, and clarity—also guide its development process. Hiren and his team continuously refine the product based on real-world feedback. Whether it's a new feature to support remote teams or tighter integrations with inventory systems, the goal is always to serve people better, not just check off features.

Teqtivity doesn't assume it knows best. Instead, it listens, adapts, and evolves. That's what makes the platform truly customizable and human-centric.

Looking Ahead: Building the Future of Human-Tech Collaboration

In the next 3 to 5 years, Hiren sees Teqtivity growing into a household name in ITAM. But the vision goes beyond asset management. He wants Teqtivity to help companies understand how people and technology interact, how teams work across departments and tools, and where inefficiencies or opportunities might be hiding in plain sight.

This future isn't about more complexity. It's about greater visibility, smarter decisions, and more empowered teams.

What It Takes to Lead and Build in Tech

Hiren believes that leading a tech company today demands two things: adaptability and intellectual curiosity. Whether pivoting from hardware to software or integrating new tech like AI and APIs, the ability to change course quickly is essential.

Equally important is the drive to keep learning. In ITAM, understanding how businesses function and people interact with their tools requires more than tech knowledge. It requires empathy, communication, and a genuine interest in how things work behind the scenes.

Conclusion

Hiren Hasmukh has proven that you don't need to be the loudest in the room to lead in tech. With a calm, clear-headed approach, he's built a company that prioritizes people over platforms, and clarity over complexity.

Teqtivity may have started with a smart locker, but under Hiren's guidance, it's become a partner in building smarter, simpler, and more human-centered technology systems.

As more companies seek functional and simple tools, Teqtivity is well-positioned to become their go-to solution. And at the heart of it all is Hiren's belief: that great tech is about solving real problems, not just building flashy features.