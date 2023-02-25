With only one more Mega Millions drawing set to take place in the month of February, it looks like the jackpot will continue to grow without a winner, as the Friday drawing did not result in any winners for the $126 million prize, which had a $63.9 million cash option.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 2, 22, 49, 65 and 67, with a gold Mega Ball of 7. The Megaplier was 4x.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Tuesday's jackpot will now climb to an estimated $145 million with a $4.3 million cash value.

The drawing also failed to result in any instant millionaires, as no one matched all five numbers. However, 12 players did win $10,000 by hitting the Mat h 4 plus the Mega Ball. One of those lucky ticket-holders also purchased the Megaplier, bringing their winnings to $40,000.

The remaining prizes from the night ranged from $2-$2,000. In total, more than 630,000 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the latest drawing.

February's lack of Jackpot winners and even very few instant millionaires comes after January saw a record-setting four Jackpots won, with players in New York and Massachusetts taking home significant prizes, while a single player in Maine managed to take home a massive $1.348 Billion.

The latest drawing comes on the heels of controversy over a massive Powerball win of $2.04 Billion in California last November. Following the announcement that the prize had been claimed by winner Edwin Castro, new documents revealed that another man, Jose Rivera, is suing Castro, claiming he stole his winning ticket the day he bought it.

Mega Million jackpot winners can receive their grand prize winnings through either a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who opt for the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions can be played in 45 states as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.