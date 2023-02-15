The Mega Millions drawings in February continue to be less eventual than the four historic wins in January after the Valentine's Day drawing did not result in a winner for the $67 million jackpot with a $35.1 million cash option.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday were 23, 24, 35, 40 and 43, with a gold Mega Ball of 1. The Megaplier was 3X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Since no one claimed the grand prize, the jackpot will climb to $84 million with a $44 million cash value for the Friday drawing.

Along with no jackpot winner following the latest Mega Millions game, there were also no instant millionaires. Ticket-holders who had hit the Match 5 would have won $1 million. If the Megaplier was purchased, they could have won a $3 million prize.

A total of eight players won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the Mega Ball. However, two of those ticket-holders purchased the Megaplier and increased their winnings to $30,000 apiece.

The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $2 and $1,500. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a 302.5 million to 1 chance.

The latest drawing comes after a player claimed the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won last year.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the California lottery revealed Edwin Castro claimed the largest jackpot in Powerball history following the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing.

Castro declined an invitation to appear at the conference. State law only requires the lottery to reveal the winner's full name, the date the jackpot was won, the location where the winning ticket was purchased, and the amount of the prize, including gross or net annuity payment.

"As you might imagine, anyone would like to largely remain private," California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said in a statement. "We offer our sincere congratulations on this unbelievable and historic win."

Castro took the $997.6 million lump sum and will likely receive an estimated $628.5 million after taxes, assuming no other deductions.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 292.2 million to 1.