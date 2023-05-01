KEY POINTS Samantha Markle claimed Meghan Markle's story about their family was not the truth

Samantha claimed Meghan engaged in self-glorification to receive false admiration

Meghan would still be a waitress if not for their dad, Samantha said

Meghan Markle made up her family background story, according to her sister.

Markle's family reunited for 7News Spotlight's bombshell special. Her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., and estranged half-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, spoke about their recollections of the Duchess of Sussex growing up.

Samantha claimed that Markle lied to the royals about their family. She speculated that the former actress did it to boost herself and because she didn't think she or her family was good enough.

"What she told the royal family, what she told Harry, wouldn't have jived, wouldn't have been consistent with the truth," Samantha said, Fox News Digital reported. "It doesn't seem like she felt that she was good enough."

Samantha added, "That seemingly in her mind she had to inflate who she was to garner false admiration and to be accepted by the royals instead of saying, 'Look, I've worked very hard. My family was upper middle class. He put me through the best schools. He did the best he could. He loved me. He sacrificed, and for that I'm grateful.' Instead, what she did was engage in self-glorification and leave everybody else out of the equation as if she existed in a vacuum."

The author of "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister" added that without their dad, Markle "would still be a waitress." Samantha and Thomas Jr. also debunked Markle's claims that she grew up as an only child.

In Prince Harry and Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, she said she wanted to have siblings.

"I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows," Markle said. "I wished I had siblings. I would've loved to have had siblings. That's why I'm so excited to be pregnant so that Archie has someone."

Markle's brother and sister said they were around when the duchess was growing up. When asked if they were disappointed with what Markle said, Thomas Jr. responded, "No, I just made a little mark on my board and said, 'Oh, there's another lie.'"

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Markle's father also spoke about how close they were in the interview.

"Her childhood was with me," the retired Hollywood lighting director said. "Every time we had a chance to go somewhere and do something, we would."

Thomas Sr. added, "She loved me. I'm her hero. And suddenly, I was thrown out."

The revelation received mixed responses from the netizens after learning that Markle was very close to her dad. The father and daughter haven't spoken in four years. She reportedly seemingly cut him off after his staged paparazzi photos for money ahead of the Sussex's royal wedding.

One netizen said Markle was "heartless" and "cruel" for her alleged treatment of her dad. Another said Markle was just the same as her Thomas Sr.

Thomas Sr. said he wanted to reconcile with his daughter and meet his grandchildren, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.