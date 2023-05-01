KEY POINTS Thomas Markle Sr. talked about how close he and his daughter Meghan used to be in a new interview

Meghan Markle's estranged father has sparked mixed reactions online after he opened up about their relationship and made an emotional appeal to his daughter in a new interview.

Thomas Sr. and Meghan's estranged half-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, recently sat down for an interview for a "7News Spotlight" special, in which they shared photos and videos of the Duchess of Sussex growing up and shared their side of the story of the breakdown of their relationships with her.

The 78-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director, whose relationship with Meghan soured shortly before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, revealed that he and his daughter were close before she joined the royal family.

"Her childhood was with me," Thomas Sr. said in the interview, which aired Sunday night. "Every time we had a chance to go somewhere and do something, we would."

Never-before-seen home videos from Meghan's childhood captured her fishing and dancing with her family. In one clip, she said, "Best birthday I've ever had. Thank you for everything."

Meghan's family also shared a video of her as a high school homecoming queen. In the footage, she can be seen riding a convertible when someone off-camera calls out, "Meg."

Meghan covered her mouth, looking surprised, before waving back and saying, "Hello, daddy!" She also gave him a flying kiss.

Thomas Sr. admitted he still watches the videos "now and again," adding: "Well, we were close all her life. From sixth grade on, she lived with me. And I got her through high school. I got her through college."

The ex-lighting director, who claimed that Meghan did not reach out to him even after he suffered a stroke last year, offered an olive branch to his daughter, saying, "I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish that we could work out our differences."

"She loved me. I'm her hero. And suddenly, I was thrown out," Thomas Sr. claimed.

Meghan had a falling out with her father after it emerged that Thomas Sr. allegedly collaborated with a paparazzo in the run-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to stage a series of images that were sold to publishers around the world. Her dad later pulled out of attending the ceremony, and Meghan's father-in-law King Charles walked her down the aisle instead.

Speaking about the photo scandal, Thomas Sr. claimed in the special that he had been set up in order to mess up the royal wedding.

He also discussed the handwritten letter Meghan wrote to him after her wedding, parts of which were later published in the Daily Mail. Thomas Sr. claimed that he didn't reveal the entire letter because most of the contents were hurtful, and he wanted to protect his daughter.

Thomas Sr.'s comments garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some users slamming the Duchess of Sussex over her alleged treatment of her father.

"The videos from the special show that Thomas Markle took Harry's wife on trips, went horseback riding and fishing [with her and] supported her at her plays and as homecoming queen. He has done more for her than Harry has done for his kids," one tweeted.

"Meghan is cruel," another wrote. In a separate tweet, the netizen added, "She is heartless."

"Harry plays polo with Meghan parading on the sides on their son's birthday. Then brag they are loving parents. How can they be loving parents when they are not loving their parents?" another asked.

Meanwhile, others defended Meghan, noting that what Thomas Sr. did was what any father would do for their children. Others slammed him for agreeing to mess up her wedding.

"He was her father. That's what fathers do!!!" one wrote.

"This is the only video you'll ever need to watch to learn about the type of parent Thomas Markle is. Any father who conspires [with] his daughter's hateful and racist detractors to prevent her happiness is unworthy of the daughter's love or attention," the netizen suggested.

"Maybe you should include that Thomas Markle was paid handsomely for selling his daughter out to the press! Why would they want him around them now?" another asked.

Another user suggested that the father and daughter were both at fault.

"Meghan Markle is the fruit that hasn't fallen far from Thomas Markle's tree! DO BETTER," the netizen said.

The special featuring Meghan's family aired a week before King Charles III's coronation in London on May 6. Prince Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony alone, while Meghan and their children will remain in California.