KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only interesting due to the royal family drama, Perez Hilton claims

Hilton said the Sussexes are not royals for Americans and "have to play by the rules of celebrity"

The blogger believes the couple won't be able to "resonate" with many Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are too "boring" for Hollywood, Perez Hilton has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been thriving in Tinseltown since stepping back from their roles as working royals and relocating to California in 2020.

However, the celebrity gossip blogger said he doesn't think that it will last and believes the couple should pack up and return to the United Kingdom, suggesting they're only interesting due to their ties with the royal family.

"Honestly, they need to give up and move back to the U.K.," Hilton told Page Six at Tao's grand opening for Cathédrale at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas Saturday. "I feel like it's inevitable. I don't mean this as an insult, but they're both boring. The only thing that makes them interesting is the family in the U.K. and all of that drama."

Hilton explained that Americans view Prince Harry and Markle as celebrities rather than royals, so if they don't play by the "rules," the couple likely won't make it in Hollywood.

"In America, she and he are not royals to us. We're not their subjects. They're just celebrities and they have to play by the rules of celebrity. You have to work at it to maintain celebrity because the only way to monetize your celebrity is to maximize it and feed the machine," he told the outlet.

The author acknowledged that the former "Suits" star has already hit it off with several celebrity power players such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, noting: "It doesn't get any more Hollywood than that."

But although some celebrities currently enjoy being associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Hilton said he doesn't think the strategy will continue working in the long run.

He predicted that Prince Harry and Markle will eventually move back to his home country "because that would also be good for business for them even if they're still not working royals."

While he personally doesn't like or dislike them, Hilton claimed the couple won't be able to "resonate" with most Americans, who allegedly find them "boring" and "hypocritical."

He pointed out that they still call themselves "duke and duchess" and their children "prince and princess" while saying "they hate the institution."

Weighing in on the couple's decision to quit royal duties, Hilton said he believes Prince Harry never liked being the "spare" and allegedly being treated differently from his older brother Prince William, who is first in the line of succession to the British throne.

But the blogger suggested that Prince Harry may eventually reach a "compromise" with the royal family and would be welcomed back into the royal fold.

"I get that. He never wanted to play by the palace rules. I get that. He was a grown man and wanted to make his own decisions and he wasn't allowed to do that under the system that he was in," Hilton said of the prince. "So that's why I do feel like he will ultimately end up moving back because there will be some kind of compromise. It's a business, but it's also a family, and that's weird. [He left] not even his family but all of his friends too. Everyone. He's in a whole other country."

Prince Harry is set to reunite with his family this Saturday when he attends his father King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

Markle will remain in California with their two young children, 1-year-old Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who will turn 4 on the same day as his grandfather's crowning ceremony.