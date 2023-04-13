KEY POINTS Meghan Markle's ex-friend said it's a "travesty" that Lilibet and Archie won't be at King Charles' coronation

Lizzie Cundy was sad that the King won't see his grandchildren from Prince Harry on his "monumental day"

Cundy believed Markle decided to skip the coronation because she didn't want to get booed

A former friend of Meghan Markle's has slammed the duchess and her husband Prince Harry's decision regarding King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Lizzie Cundy, a British socialite, TV presenter, radio host and columnist, reacted to Buckingham Palace's Wednesday announcement that Prince Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony in the U.K. next month alone, while Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, will remain in California.

Cundy criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for preventing their kids from being part of the historic day.

"I think it's a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather's coronation," Cundy told Mirror U.K. before calling Prince Harry and Markle "selfish" for their decision.

"I think the two of them are utterly selfish," she said. "I find it really sad not just for Lilibet and Archie who are going to miss out on the biggest monumental day but for King Charles who yet again won't see his grandchildren and they won't be able to enjoy this special day with him."

She continued, "I really do think they should hang their heads in shame. I do believe Archie and Lilibet when they grow up will say, 'Mummy and daddy, why did you stop us [from] going?'"

Cundy speculated that Markle bowed out of attending King Charles' coronation over her fears of public humiliation and a frosty reception from the British public.

"I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she's going to get booed, but she's putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children," she claimed.

She continued, "What will Harry and Meghan say to them when they're older? When they say, 'Why weren't we there at the most historical moment in British history? Why weren't we on that balcony?' What will Meghan answer? 'I knew I was going to get booed so I didn't want to go.'"

Cundy claimed that with her decision not to attend, Markle was "putting herself before anyone."

British journalist Omid Scobie reported that a key factor in Markle's decision not to fly to London for the May 6 ceremony alongside her husband was Prince Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the coronation.

"I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision," Scobie tweeted Wednesday night. "Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

GB News host Dan Wootton previously shared a similar take on Markle's coronation snub, claiming that the duchess chose not to go because Brits were unlikely to give her a warm welcome.

"She doesn't want to be booed. The reality is, if she had attended the coronation, she would have been booed," the "Dan Wootton Tonight" host claimed on GB News. "The British public was going to boo her, and Meghan knew that, and she didn't want to put herself through that."