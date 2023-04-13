KEY POINTS Meghan Markle staying in the U.S. while Prince Harry attends King Charles' coronation is an ideal compromise

Richard Fitzwilliams believed King Charles was pleased that Prince Harry would attend his coronation

Robert Jobson said Prince Harry would regret it if he failed to attend his father's biggest day

Several royal commentators and experts weighed in on Meghan Markle skipping King Charles III's coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation, but his wife will stay in the United States with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Their attendance at the event has been a topic of discussion after they missed the deadline to RSVP to His Majesty's invitation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail that the decision was an "ideal compromise" for the family.

"Meghan will be with Archie on his fourth birthday. This is probably an ideal compromise," he said.

He admitted that he hoped for reconciliation following the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and the "Spare" memoir. He added that Prince Harry and Markle are "unpredictable" and "their endless attacks on the royal family have been extremely damaging."

However, he was glad that Prince Harry still chose to attend his father's coronation.

"King Charles will undoubtedly be pleased that both his sons will be represented at his Coronation. It is, after all, quite literally the crowning moment of his life," he said about Prince Harry's decision to join his family on the momentous occasion. "He had the longest period as Prince of Wales in our history, and he used it wonderfully well for the benefit of others. Camilla is wonderfully supportive and also is doing important charitable work."

Robert Jobson, a British journalist and author of the new book "Our King: The Man and the Monarch Revealed," wondered if the decision was an indication that Markle would never play a role in the royal family again. However, he supported Prince Harry's decision to attend the event.

"It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father," he said. "It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation, and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn't attend the biggest day of his father's life."

He continued, "But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King's funeral."

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell added that since the Sussexes' attendance had been finalized with Prince Harry going to the event sans Markle, the palace could finally "complete the seating plan," which was reportedly already "overdue."

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship believed that Markle's absence would make Prince Harry's reunion with his family less awkward.

"Given everything that has been said/alleged - in six Netflix episodes and one book — this is a big development," he said in a tweet. "But Harry coming alone does mean less pressure on the Royal Family — and fewer of those awkward photographs together."