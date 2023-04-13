KEY POINTS Meghan Markle's fans and critics shared their thoughts on her decision not to attend King Charles' coronation

Some social media users claimed that Markle made the right decision because she's not welcome in the U.K.

Other users argued that Markle should come with the kids because it's a historic event

Meghan Markle's decision to stay in the U.S. with her children instead of attend King Charles' coronation alongside her husband Prince Harry has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes' rep confirmed Wednesday that Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation on May 6 sans his wife, who will remain in California with their two kids — Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

Some social media users supported Markle's decision to stay home because they believe that she would not be welcome at the event amid the Sussexes' reported tensions with the royal family.

"She made a good decision. Why would you want to go where you're not welcomed!" one Twitter user wrote.

A second user said, "That sounds [like] a sensible decision. It's just a shame that their children will not be present to see their grandfather crowned king. It takes a lot of pressure off the [royal family] though."

"Proud of my duchess...staying away from this utter joke and spending time with [her] children and friends," a third person wrote.

Another user posted a quote from Markle that read: "You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult."

Other users were not happy with Markle's decision because it would mean that Archie and Lilibet would not be there to support their grandfather and see their other family members. They suggested that it would have been for the best if Markle put their family drama behind her and showed up at the event or let the kids go with their dad.

"*Taking care of the kids* is the worst excuse. [It] prob[ably] would have been nice for Charles to see all his grandkids on the day, so why not let them go with their dad if she doesn't want to go[?]" one Twitter user wrote.

"This sort of snub of a massive family do will be hard to come back from. I feel sorry for the children, [it] won't be every day your grandfather becomes king of a nation," another added.

"What about those children that have been denied access to their cousins? [Prince William and Kate Middleton's children] George, Charlotte and Louis and their second cousins of similar age .... This is a historic family event... It makes no sense to miss this... It's not as if there is a shortage of nannies?" another opined.

A fourth user pointed out that the feud has nothing to do with the kids, adding: "Meghan should go for her children, [and] they should be included."

I think this is so sad. Its such a historical event & its sad that two of King Charles' grandchildren are going to miss out on being there watching their granddad be crowned king. Its not their fault what has happened. Meghan should go for her children & they should be included. — SuzannesAccount 2🏴‍☠️ (@SuzanneAccount) April 12, 2023

Prince Harry was also called out for announcing that he will attend the coronation following the bombshell claims and revelations he made against his family in his and Markle's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and his memoir "Spare."

"The royal family will still need to keep their distance from Harry! He can not be trusted, but [I'm] glad he will be there to support his father! It's a win-win!" one wrote.

"That's disappointing, I was hoping they would both stay away. [Harry] probably needs material for his next book. 'Everyone was mean to me' #waagh 2," another said.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, eight months after he ascended to the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II's death.