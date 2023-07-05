KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "desperate to quell" rumors of marriage woes, Dan Wootton claims

Lady Colin Campbell claimed the photographer who snapped the Sussexes smiling together "can't be trusted"

The royal pundit called Harry and Meghan "a professional couple"

A royal pundit believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is allegedly in "big trouble."

During an interview with GB News host Dan Wootton, British socialite and royal author Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on the recent photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling during their first public outing since vacating their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

Wootton suggested that Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be "desperate to quell rumors that their marriage is on the rocks" but that things "haven't been so marvelous" in the couple's home in Montecito, California.

Campbell agreed with the host, saying, "Absolutely not."

The royal pundit then slammed Karl Larsen, the former YouTube partner of the duchess' estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. and the celebrity photographer who took the recent snaps of Prince Harry and Markle.

"I crossed swords with Karl Larsen last year," Campbell claimed. "The man can't be trusted, and anything he says is suspect. And you know Harry and Meghan's marriage is in trouble. They're in big trouble. And as soon as money problems come into the room, you can depend on it [that] love is flying out of the window. Love was flying out of the window before."

Despite this, the "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" author said she doesn't think the Sussexes will divorce anytime soon, suggesting that the couple will stay together for their careers.

"But that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to get divorced tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Campbell said, before claiming, "I mean, they are a professional couple who are presenting a professional facade to the public, and only idiots would believe any of it. It's all basically yet another con."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

Prince Harry and Markle sparked split rumors in May after they did not publicly acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary.

Campbell wasn't the only royal expert who claimed that the Sussexes may be experiencing relationship troubles.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin recently claimed she believes that the couple's marriage is "very nearly finished."

"I think that the marriage is very nearly finished, and it will be," Levin claimed on the "Paul Murray Live" podcast. "She will sort of walk away. She's not there when she's needed."