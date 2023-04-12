KEY POINTS King Edward VIII wanted to give his wife, Wallis Simpson, the HRH title

He requested his niece, Queen Elizabeth, to give the HRH title to Wallis, but she said, "No"

A former archbishop said the Queen likely denied it because he put his marriage before the monarchy

Queen Elizabeth rejected King Edward VIII's dying wish.

A new documentary titled "The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor" recounts Queen Elizabeth's visit to her dying uncle, King Edward VIII. The royal who denounced the throne to marry twice-divorced Wallis Simpson wanted his wife to be styled Her Royal Highness, according to an insider.

King Edward's former nurse, Julie Alexander, spoke out in the documentary. She shared the emotional exchange between the uncle and niece in the five-episode series.

"He was terribly sick. He couldn't have weighed — maybe 80 lbs., if that, and wasn't eating at all," Alexander said of Edward's health, People reported.

The late Queen reportedly arrived with her husband, Prince Philip, and son then-Prince Charles. The family traveled to see Edward at Villa Windsor in Paris in May 1972. Alexander claimed that not giving Simpson the HRH title was "a sore spot" for Edward, so he requested his niece to give his wife the title.

"The queen said no," Alexander continued. "She said no, even on that sad day. It was, you know, breaking his heart, I think. That's what he wanted. That's what he wanted, that title for her. Not having that title for his wife was a slap in his face."

George Carey, a former Archbishop of Canterbury, shared his thoughts on why the Queen refused his uncle's request. He believed that Her Majesty had enough reason not to give in to Edward's plea.

"The King chose to put his marriage before the monarchy. That forced this crisis upon our nation, upon his brother. We have to understand that background, I think, to understand the Queen," he explained.

King Edward renounced the throne to be with Simpson in 1936. His younger brother and Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, became the new monarch. Edward's abdication changed Queen Elizabeth's life.

She took over the throne from her father when he passed away after a 16-year reign in 1952. Queen Elizabeth led the British monarchy for 70 years. She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, months before she passed away on Sept. 8 of the same year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020, have been compared to King Edward VIII and Simpson. An anonymous source, who claimed to be King Charles' pal, told Daily Beast the Sussexes could face the same fate as the former Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

"The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation in the service of which the Queen Mother, in particular, worked tirelessly," the source said.

The tipster added, "The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan, and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles. And, of course, a wayward second son is far less of an existential threat to the fabric of the monarchy than a wayward king."

King Charles invited Prince Harry and Markle to his coronation on May 6. However, the royal couple did not respond to the invitation and missed the RSVP deadline on April 3.

"The Real Crown" airs on ITVX on April 20.