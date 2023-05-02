KEY POINTS Commentator Carole Malone said she felt "desperately sorry" for Thomas Markle Sr. after watching his interview

Malone urged Meghan Markle to reach out to her dad after he begged his daughter to reconnect

Belinda de Lucy thought it was "cold" of Meghan to not contact her father after he had a heart attack

Meghan Markle could be haunted for the rest of her life if she does not reach out to her estranged father Thomas Markle before it's too late, according to a royal commentator.

In a "7News Spotlight" special that aired Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex's father, who suffered a debilitating stroke last year, begged his daughter to reconnect and allow him to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, when he sat down for what he said was likely his "final ever" interview.

Speaking on GB News, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone warned that Meghan would likely regret it if she chooses not to respond to her father's "dying wish."

"I feel desperately sorry for Thomas Markle," she said. "What he is saying is it is his dying wish that he is reunited with his daughter."

She continued, "You hear him slurring. He's learned to speak again – it has been almost a year since he's been able to speak properly – and the one thing he is saying is, 'How can I fix this?' He is begging his daughter. He is literally begging her. He shouldn't have to beg the girl he brought up almost single-handed[ly]."

Malone said that even if the family doesn't get together again, the duchess should at least take the time to see her father, who said in the interview that his daughter did not reach out to him even after his stroke a year ago.

"She should make time to see him before he dies because ... if you don't do that with families, if you let someone die on you in the way that Thomas Markle is going to die, I suspect, without seeing his daughter, it will haunt her. You don't get away without scars with that," she said.

"This is a woman who sells herself on compassion. Where is her compassion for this man, who may not be in this world for very much longer?" she added.

Belinda de Lucy, a former Brexit Party member of the European Parliament and a political commentator on GB News, said she also felt "deep sadness" after watching Thomas' interview. She noted how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sell themselves on compassion but won't show any to Meghan's father.

"Harry and Meghan have sold themselves as the saints of compassion, and I can't understand, no matter the hurt or pain that may have gone on between their families, not calling your father when he had a heart attack to check if he was OK. It seems very cold to me," de Lucy said.

The commentator said that families, "no matter the hate, the fight, no matter the pain, when it comes to the crunch," should be "there for each other."

"It's sad to see Mr. Markle like this because he looks like a very vulnerable man, a very hurt man. The least, I think, Meghan Markle could do is reach out to him before he dies," she added.

Meghan and her dad had a falling out after Thomas reportedly staged paparazzi photos before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The former Hollywood lighting director was set to walk her down the aisle, but he pulled out of the ceremony at the last minute, citing a heart procedure.

Fans can watch Thomas and his children Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle's interview with "7News Spotlight" here.