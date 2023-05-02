KEY POINTS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't attend the 2023 Met Gala despite rumors they would be there

Some claimed the couple did not get an invitation because Anna Wintour is a royalist

Other fans were expecting to see the Sussexes, and they believed Markle would have slayed at the event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans expecting them to see at the 2023 Met Gala were probably disappointed. But the netizens on Twitter had mixed opinions about their noticeable absence at the annual event.

There were rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might make their debut at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Apparently, it wasn't the case since Prince Harry and Markle were not spotted at the annual fashion exhibit.

Their absence sparked various reactions from netizens, with some speculating they were probably not invited. Others even shared Markle's alleged reaction after missing the event.

"I would imagine as long as Anna Wintour is alive, Meghan Markle will not set foot in the Met Gala. Ms. Wintour loved the Queen, and they even sat next to each other at a fashion show. The Queen made Ms. Wintour a Dame. She won't allow Megs to set foot [on] any high fashion show," one user claimed.

"Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Skipped the 2023 Met Gala. My guess is they would have killed to be there but weren't invited," another wrote.

"There is no such thing as princess Meghan Markle. And there is a reason why she is NOT at the Met Gala. She is poison, everyone is keeping their distance. Persona non-grata, not welcome anywhere," a third person added.

Meanwhile, the Sussex supporters were sure that Markle would have looked stunning if she were at the event. Several also said they wanted to see her at the event.

"If Princess Meghan Markle was attending The Met Gala, she would absolutely [stun] everyone with her beauty and elegance. She is truly a QUEEN," a supporter tweeted.

"I would love to see Meghan Markle on that carpet. She would slay!" a fan commented.

"I would love to see the Duchess of Sussex #MeghanMarkle on the #MetGala carpet," another wrote.

Several also shared various memes of the couple on the microblogging site after missing the fashion charity event.

Gossip blogger Elaine Lui wrote on LaineyGossip that there were talks about Prince Harry and Markle attending the event. However, she also claimed that the Sussexes eventually decided to skip the event.

"I'm told, at last check, they couldn't make it work," Lui wrote, adding, "My sources told me, though the willingness was strong on both sides, it's very unlikely that it will happen."

Elle magazine believed it was down to security concerns. Back in 2018, they were also reportedly tapped as Oscar presenters, but logistics and security concerns prevented that from happening.