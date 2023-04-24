KEY POINTS Meghan Trainor explained why she said "f--k teachers" on her "Workin' On It" podcast

Trainor said she was bullied by some of her former teachers

The "All About That Bass" singer said her statement wasn't meant for all teachers

Meghan Trainor has set the record straight on her controversial comments against teachers on her podcast earlier this month.

In a new video on TikTok Sunday, Trainor, 29, addressed her "f--k teachers" remark during the Wednesday episode of her and her brother Ryan Trainor's podcast "Workin' On It."

The "All About That Bass" singer thanked those who called her out over her comments and apologized for being "careless" with her words, before explaining where she was coming from.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," the pregnant songstress said. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what we all have to go through, especially teachers, is not normal and not OK."

In the podcast episode, Trainor and her brother were joined by influencer Trisha Paytas as they discussed parenthood and school.

"We're homeschooling our kids. Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it's like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f—k all that," the "Mother" hitmaker, who shares son Riley, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara, said at the time, referring to the epidemic of mass shootings in the country.

Paytas, 34, who shares daughter Malibu with husband Moses Hacmon, agreed with Trainor and added that she was also worried about potential bullies and teachers.

Trainor responded, "F--k teachers, dude," Us Weekly reported.

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together ♬ original sound - Meghan Trainor

In her TikTok video, Trainor explained that some people, including herself, didn't have a good experience with teachers. The "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" hitmaker said she was bullied by some of her former teachers, and her remarks were for those mean teachers and not for all educators.

"I have Trisha Paytas on the podcast and I know her history with her teacher and I know my husband's history with his teachers. I was bullied by some of my teachers. In that moment, I got angry and said, 'F teachers,'" she explained in the clip. "F those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us."

Trainor said she didn't want to make any excuses and acknowledged her mistake. She also understood that her actions had consequences.

"I don't want to make excuses, I'm just so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad, and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful," she added, before concluding, "Love you all so much. I'm so sorry again. Thank you all for helping me."

Trainor also apologized in the caption of her video, writing: "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you. Let's work to make schools a better place together."

Trainor's apology received mixed responses from fans and TikTok users. Some did not appear convinced by her statement, while others chose to forgive her.

"This teacher of 26 years has been a big fan of yours, [but] that changed the minute I saw your podcast," one commented. Another wrote, "It did hurt to hear this from you, but I also understand teachers create trauma that lasts forever. Thank you for this. I still love you."