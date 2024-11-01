Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly slammed Liz Cheney, accusing her of misinterpreting Donald Trump's comments about Cheney in an onstage conversation with Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona.

Speaking to Carlson, the former President enlisted the use of violent language when speaking about the former Wyoming Representative, referring to her as a "radical war hawk" and accusing her of wanting to elongate conflicts in Middle Eastern nations such as Iraq and Syria, causing U.S. troops to have to remain stationed there.

Cheney, who responded to Trump's comments about her on X (formerly Twitter), was met with harsh criticism from Kelly, who accused Cheney of deliberately misinterpreting the former President's statements.

"You were not threatened with death you absolute phony. You were called out on how quickly you'd willingly cause the death of our children," Kelly wrote.

"I don't blame him for sticking with his daughter," said the former President in reference to former Vice President Dick Cheney, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year. "But his daughter's a very dumb individual. Very dumb."

"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face," he continued.

Cheney, who heavily criticized Trump's refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election, responded on X on Friday.

"This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death," she said. "We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

She was then met with the response from Megyn Kelly.

Kelly further defended the former President's comments, criticizing an article about Trump's references to Cheney from Mediaite.

"Look at the dishonesty. Trump says Liz Cheney is a war monger who isn't the one endangered by her pro-war decisions," she wrote on X. "Says let's see her stare down the danger she wants for our kids - and this "reporter" suggests he's "darkly floating" her execution."

Trump's campaign also released a statement on Friday clarifying the former President's comments in alignment with Kelly's sentiments.

"The press has been disgracefully covering these remarks by saying that President Trump suggested that Liz Cheney should be put in front of a 'firing squad,'" it reads. "Are these reporters malicious or dumb? President Trump was clearly describing a combat zone."

Originally published by Latin Times.