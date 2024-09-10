Melania Trump Hints At Conspiracy In Donald Trump Assassination Attempt
'There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth'
Former first lady Melania Trump has released a new video that seems to suggest there might have been a conspiracy surrounding the attempted assassination of her husband Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July.
In a black and white video released on her Facebook page, she stated, "The silence around feels heavy."
She went on to say, "I can't help but wonder why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?"
Donald Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet. One person who was attending the rally was killed and two others were hurt.
A sniper killed the gunman a few seconds after the shooting.
The Secret Service has been highly criticized for shortcomings in security at the rally in Butler.
Right-wing Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-Georgia unleashed a blistering attack on then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during a House Oversight Hearing on the shooting.
Greene asked Cheatle if there was a conspiracy to kill former president Donald Trump.
Cheatle denied there was any conspiracy and resigned a day after the bipartisan grilling on Capitol Hill.
But now, Melania Trump seems to be trying to bring up the idea again.
"There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth," she said in the new video.
The video then ends with a photo of her upcoming memoir and a link to preorder it.
Melania, released in partnership with Skyhorse Publishing, tells the "powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path," her website read. "The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."
The book is retailing for $40. A "collector's edition" costs $150 and will be signed and include bonus photographs and a digital collectible, according to her website.
Melania Trump has made few public appearances as her husband campaigns to try to retake the White House.
She appeared at the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as her husband formally accepted the party's nomination during a more than 90-minute speech.
It was the first time she was seen in public since the attempted assassination attempt.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
