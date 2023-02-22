"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga finds it "a little strange" that she was not asked to be a bridesmaid in sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Following Tuesday's episode of the Bravo reality series, Melissa, 43, appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," where she shared her thoughts about being excluded from Teresa's bridal party.

"You said at the last reunion you and Teresa should admit you don't have a relationship. If so, why would you expect to be a bridesmaid given your tumultuous past and non-existent relationship?" the host said while reading a question from a fan.

However, Melissa suggested it was the principle of the matter. "I didn't expect to. I just thought it was a little strange when she was putting other sister-in-laws in the wedding. I never fought with her on it. You've never seen me argue with her," she explained.

"I just said, all right, you really drew the line in the sand now, too, like, you're showing our kids that we're really not a family if you can't even fake it for a wedding type of thing."

Melissa added, "If you just put half your sister-in-laws of this new family you met and leave me out, who, I've been around for the last 20 years -- it's just drawing a line… It's a statement."

During the Tuesday episode of "RHONJ" Season 13, Melissa turned down Teresa's offer to be a bridesmaid after Teresa, 50, failed to ask her before the wedding festivities began.

The women initially continued their argument over the seating arrangements at Teresa's engagement party, which began in last week's episode.

"I'm just going by what's in my heart. I just felt like you weren't rooting for Louie [Ruelas] and I," Teresa told Melissa.

However, after Melissa insisted that she wanted to see her sister-in-law happy, Teresa had a change of heart about the bridal party.

"Listen, do you wanna be in the wedding? I mean if you would love to be a bridesmaid," Teresa said.

"Well, why are you acting like you're doing me a favor?" Melissa asked.

Teresa then revised her statement and extended the offer again, "I would love for you to be a bridesmaid in my wedding. I'm being for real."

However, Melissa was not interested and rejected the request. Although Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, were invited to Teresa's wedding, the couple did not attend the nuptials.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.