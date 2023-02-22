KEY POINTS Jennifer Aydin said she repeated infidelity rumors about Melissa Gorga to expose Margaret Josephs

Aydin claimed the rumors came from Josephs' former best friend, Laura Lee Jensen

Aydin said she never actually believed the rumors

Jennifer Aydin explained why she decided to repeat the infidelity rumors about Melissa Gorga as cameras rolled for "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13.

Aydin, 45, claimed on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast that she did it not to "hurt" Melissa but rather to expose their castmate and her onscreen adversary Margaret Josephs, whose ex-best friend, Laura Lee Jensen, was the alleged source of the hearsay.

"It's to show … everybody what [Josephs'] true colors are," Aydin claimed. "There is a source here. So I say bring Laura on. Bring Laura on, have them duke it out. Like, don't shoot the messenger here."

In the trailer for "RHONJ" Season 13, Aydin claimed more than once that Melissa had been unfaithful to her husband, Joe Gorga, during a conversation with series newbie Danielle Cabral.

"He saw Melissa in the backseat and she was making out with another guy," Aydin claimed.

Aydin said Jensen made the claim during a lengthy off-camera meeting that she said also involved Melissa's sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

"I'm repeating something," Aydin claimed. "She's telling me things that Margaret has told her. Why is Margaret telling her these things?"

During her podcast interview, Aydin admitted to spreading the rumor about Melissa but said she didn't actually believe it. She claimed that her main concern was Josephs allegedly starting rumors.

"Me saying this about Melissa, I'm not saying that it's true. I don't know it to be true, I don't believe it to be true," Aydin said. "What I'm trying to say is we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends."

The rumors alleged that Melissa was having an affair with her and her husband's friend Nick Barrotta. However, an unnamed source previously claimed to Page Six that Melissa and her husband Joe just laughed it off and called the hearsay "ridiculous."

Jensen, for her part, put the blame on Josephs. "I stand by my truth," Jensen told the outlet. "I never said [the rumor] was true. I said I was told by Margaret that someone saw that. I never said that Melissa did that."

Meanwhile, Melissa and Joe were not thrilled when they learned that his sister Teresa was involved in spreading the rumors. An argument ensued between the Gorgas, and Teresa and her now-husband Luis Ruelas, ultimately resulting in Melissa and Joe skipping his sister's wedding to the businessman on Aug. 6, 2022.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," an anonymous source told People at the time. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

Another tipster told the outlet that the Gorgas decided to skip the event to protect themselves from alleged attacks from Teresa.

"Viewers will see, but after the continued attacks, it's clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away," the second tipster said. "They just want to find peace, especially for their three children."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.