Melissa Joan Hart is looking back at her short-lived romance with a young Ryan Reynolds, whom she met while filming for "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" movie in the 90s.

On the latest episode of the "Hey Dude... The 90s Called!" podcast Monday, the 46-year-old actress recalled that in the 90s, she used to watch a Nickelodeon show called "Fifteen," which starred the "Deadpool" star and Chris William Martin, who is also known as Corky Martin.

"I dated Corky and kind of had a little thing with Ryan," Hart revealed to hosts David Lascher and Christine Taylor.

"I met Corky... in Utah or something at a 'Nick Takes Over Your School' event and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando," she said before revealing how she met Reynolds. "And then I worked on Ryan Reynolds on the first "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."

In the 1996 TV movie, Hart portrayed Sabrina, a 16-year-old girl who discovers she is a witch on her 16th birthday. Reynolds played bad boy Seth, the object of Sabrina's affection. The 46-year-old actress reprised her role in a sitcom of the same name, which ran from 1996 to 2003 on ABC and WB.

In 2017, Hart revealed her regrets about not giving Reynolds a chance back then.

"We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy," Hart said at the time. "I had a boyfriend at the time. He probably would have been a great boyfriend. And I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"

The two former Nickelodeon stars eventually moved on and ended up in happy marriages.

Hart has been with musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003 and has three sons - Tucker, 10, Braydon, 14, and Mason, 17. Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012. They share four children: daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, and a fourth child whose sex and name are yet to be revealed.

In the podcast, Hart confessed that she did not know how popular her sitcom, "Clarissa Explains It All," was back then.

"I remember the first time I got recognized in the streets in New York City and somebody goes, 'You're in the show 'Clarissa' and I said, 'Oh' and all of a sudden, I felt like, humility, like 'Oh, you watch a kids' show?' This point, I'm like 16. I didn't know how to react appropriately," Hart recalled.