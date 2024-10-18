After a majority of social media users voted for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in an online poll, men's magazine Maxim has announced they are endorsing Trump for president.

Of the more than 2,100 votes submitted in a poll on X by Maxim on Oct. 15, 59.1% of users said they preferred Trump while just 40.9% said they liked Harris better.

Maxim Men: Are you for Trump or Kamala? — Maxim (@MaximMag) October 15, 2024

Two days later, Maxim announced that the magazine had endorsed Trump for president.

The post, which has amassed more than 105,000 likes, garnered dozens of reactions from both fans of the magazine and those just staying up to date on the political race.

"And you just lost zero fans. Probably gained some," one user commented. Another tweeted, "I don't even know what you guys are, but thank you for doing the right thing."

Others were upset by the endorsement, calling the magazine "irrelevant." One user commented, "You're not even relevant. Probably because of decisions like this."

Maxim has more than 503,000 followers on X. At one point, Maxim had more than 2.5 million readers in the early 2000s after launching in 1998, as reported by Fox News.