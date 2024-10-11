Conspiracy theorists buying into the claim that recent hurricanes were created by the federal government are now sending death threats to meteorologists.

The web of misinformation surrounding Hurricanes Helene and Milton has ran rampant, perpetuated by some Republican lawmakers and other high-profile figures. As a result, not only meteorologists are dealing with ensuing threats but relief agencies are also facing obstacles to provide aid to victims of the hurricanes.

"An average hurricane's life cycle burns through the energy of roughly 10,000 nuclear bombs," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci told Rolling Stone. "The idea that we can even influence something like that, never mind direct it, is just so outlandish that it's almost, sadly, funny."

"I've been doing this for 46 years and it's never been like this," said Alabama meteorologist James Spann, elaborating on how he has become "inundated" with messages warning him to "stop lying about the government controlling the weather or else."

Michigan-based meteorologist Katie Nickolaou shared some of the outlandish claims she and her team have received from conspiracy theorists with the Guardian, including allegations that meteorologists and the government somehow created destructive hurricanes and that Category 6 hurricanes exist.

"I have had a bunch of people saying I created and steered the hurricane, there are people assuming we control the weather. I have had to point out that a hurricane has the energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs and we can't hope to control that," she said. "But it's taken a turn to more violent rhetoric, especially with people saying those who created Milton should be killed."

One comment on Nikolau's Facebook profile featured a conspiracy theorist calling for the deaths of those who allegedly created the hurricanes.

"Stop the breathing of those that made them and their affiliates," the comment read.

"Murdering meteorologists won't stop hurricanes," Nikolau responded. "I can't believe I just had to type that."

Former President Donald Trump has been at the forefront of misinformation related to hurricane relief, making a series of false statements pertaining to disaster funding. He has alleged not only that Hurricane victims in Republican-majority areas are not receiving disaster relief resources, but also that disaster relief funding is scarce because funding was given to illegal immigrants present in the U.S. by the government, with Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly championing the cause.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, on her end, said that Democrats controlled the weather for political gain, going as far a to share an image of a map of the states impacted by Helene with an overlay of their political leanings.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell characterized Trump's claims as "frankly ridiculous and just plain false."

"No money is being diverted from disaster response needs. None," said the White House in a news release.