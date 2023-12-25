KEY POINTS MEXC cleared that the MEXC_CEO account on Twitter was never "officially verified by the MEXC platform"

The platform apologized for the "confusion" the account may have caused its users

MEXC also addressed issues of frozen account and trouble withdrawing from the platform

MEXC, the crypto exchange platform founded in 2018, clarified the recently deleted "MEXC_CEO" X account was not officially associated with the company, while dismissing fear and speculations that the business was in trouble.

The statement from MEXC came as there was widespread confusion due to the sudden removal of the X (formerly Twitter) account named "MEXC_CEO," which many believed to have belonged to the crypto exchange platform's chief executive officer John Chen Ju.

The deletion of the said account sparked fears that the platform could be facing issues, especially since several crypto traders reported that their accounts were frozen since Dec. 16, while others said they were having trouble withdrawing crypto from the platform.

"Recently, there have been rumors on social media about the MEXC_CEO Twitter account. We [are] sorry for any confusion caused by this incident and would like to clarify" it, the official X account of the exchange said in a lengthy tweet.

Withdrawals a bit delayed on ⁦@MEXC_Official⁩ I hear .. even on small networks like Koinos pic.twitter.com/wEx8qz0B3w — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) December 24, 2023

However, MEXC acknowledged it had indeed used the MEXC_CEO account to promote and maintain the brand image as well as engage users and project partners on the social media platform in its early stages.

The exchange clarified that the account was never "officially verified by the MEXC platform," noting that "the individual associated with this account has no actual connection with MEXC Official."

"December 2022: The original CEO officially resigned from MEXC. The Twitter account MEXC_CEO was never officially verified by the MEXC platform, and due to its minimal content and followers, MEXC did not make a specific announcement (this is the fundamental reason for the widespread misunderstanding caused by the deletion of this account)," MEXC stated.

The platform apologized for the "confusion" the account may have caused its users and promised to clarify such issues cautiously in future.

The firm also said it removed all interactive tweets from the former CEO, with no further explanations to avoid additional misunderstandings.

Going forward, the exchange will make public announcements of all significant personnel changes involving official media accounts and all official accounts on the MEXC platform are verified on the MEXC official verification platform: https://mexc.com/official-verify.

Clarification on the recent MEXC_CEO Twitter Account Confusion



Recently, there have been rumors on social media about the MEXC_CEO Twitter account. We sorry for any confusion caused by this incident and would like to clarify the following:



Timeline of MEXC CEO's account:

🔹In… pic.twitter.com/xnwxylMEYy — MEXC (@MEXC_Official) December 24, 2023

The crypto trading platform also addressed reports from users, who claimed their accounts have been frozen or were having difficulties in withdrawing their crypto assets from the platform. MEXC stated these claims as "rumors circulating on the internet trying to smear the platform by spreading misinformation and baseless claims."

MEXC said the platform was operating smoothly and all of its systems were running normally.

Dear MEXCers,



Recently, there have been rumors circulating on the internet trying to smear the platform by spreading misinformation and baseless claims. We would like to clarify the facts for our valued users to ensure that the information you receive is accurate and truthful.… pic.twitter.com/APA3JZsBw7 — MEXC (@MEXC_Official) December 24, 2023

"MEXC is operating smoothly, and all systems are normal. Please do not be misled by rumors or by individuals with ulterior motives. We vehemently oppose any form of defamation and/or the dissemination of false information. In response to such unfounded accusations, we reserve the right to take legal action," the platform said in a separate tweet.