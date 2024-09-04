MSNBC Commentator Mike Barnicle Calls Trump 'Damaged, Delusional, Old Man'
He ranted that the media is not calling out the former president's statements.
Long-time journalist and commentator Mike Barnicle leveled a no-holds-barred attack on Donald Trump on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday.
In discussing the late Senator John McCain's son endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris in the election, he called Trump a "damaged, delusional, old man" who might get reelected to the presidency.
Barnicle also claimed Trump was "deranged sometimes."
He then turned to the media.
"Donald Trump can say whatever crazy things he wants to say about submarines and sharks and electric batteries... whatever he wants to say and its not really covered in the sense that it's covered, describing who said it, why he said it and who the man is, Trump. Out of his mind."
"We don't cover the man for how dangerous he is," Barnicle added.
