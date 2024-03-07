Over the last two decades, the landscape of Texas has changed drastically, shifting toward urban areas and metropolitan cities. Among the 10 most populous cities in the US, three, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, are Texan areas alone. Although that metro-forward change suggests Texas is moving away from the barren, desert-like scenery that can be seen in many cowboy movies, rural areas, and small towns remain a crucial part of Texan history and economy.

Out of 1,200 incorporated cities in the state, over 400 are small towns with populations of fewer than 1,000. While the cities are thriving, rural areas struggle with infrastructure issues, a lack of reliable water sources, and affordable housing, among many others. Moreover, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2.8 million Texas households grapple with broadband access, and that problem disproportionately affects far-flung parts of Texas.

Mike Guevara, founder of Guevara Law, is a highly accomplished legal professional with more than two decades of experience in the legal field. Throughout his personal and professional life, he has been dedicated to creating positive change in underserved areas, and his expertise in municipal and corporate laws has enabled him to empower small-town citizens in a meaningful way. Municipal law, the nucleus of local governance, is a powerful tool that enables governments to serve communities within legal guidelines, while corporate law helps in providing job opportunities and forming useful business partnerships.

According to Guevara, the hierarchy of governance is simple—while the State and Federal authorities affect the nation, it's the local governments that have the highest impact on day-to-day life. Passionate and qualified representatives are a vital part of keeping an unincorporated area safe and pleasant to live in.

"Municipal law affects everything from code enforcement, preventing environmental hazards, water and waste services, the state of the roads, and emergency services," explained Guevara. "Without reliable legal representation, the city is hamstrung on its ability to provide accurate services to citizens, and it's those innocent individuals that end up getting hurt the most."

In addition to extensive municipal work, Guevara specializes in corporate law, propelling economic development in rural and urban parts of Texas. The highly reputable lawyer represents developers and travels to various municipalities, facilitating businesses and representatives to create job opportunities that drive local development. By doing so, Guevara assists municipalities in gaining the finances necessary to enhance emergency services, public facilities like water and power, as well as the safety of roads. While high quantity is not a negative thing when it comes to finances and business, Guevara emphasizes that, due to his 20-year-long experience and recognition, he's lucky enough to be able to be selective with the clients he works with. By working with companies whose values, morals, and goals align with his, Guevara has completed numerous meaningful deals and partnerships and was always proud to sign his name on the contract.

The need for certified and committed local representatives in Texas is tangible, especially in removed towns. The unique landscape and mindset of the state highlight the necessity for qualified spokesmen even more. Texas, while rich in landmass and general population, also has many barren areas that are sparsely populated. Additionally, as noted by Guevara, Texans tend to be untrustful towards strangers, and the culture is quite insular. That's why Texas citizens require a trustworthy, devoted specialist passionate about preserving the natural charm of the state while uplifting underrepresented towns.

Committed to serving underrepresented communities in rural areas along with urban hubs, Mike Guevara has been improving the lives of Texans for over 20 years. "I believe in the importance of representing the municipality, and that's really why I'm in it," added Guevara. "Helping people has always been the driving force for me. I won't be here in 80 years, but knowing that the citizens of small towns, and the generations beyond me will have access to clean water, working infrastructure, and adequate services is extremely rewarding, and I'm grateful I get to be a part of the fight for a better future."