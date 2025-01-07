After being re-elected, Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson falsely attributed a prayer he recited to Thomas Jefferson, even incorrectly claiming that the lower house of Congress recited the prayer daily during Jefferson's presidency.

Johnson, who has served as Speaker of the House of Representatives since 2023, was re-elected to that post on Friday. Following his re-election, he recited something which he referred to as Thomas Jefferson's Prayer for the Nation, reported 11 Alive.

"Almighty God, Who has given us this good land for our heritage; We humbly beseech Thee that we may always prove ourselves a people mindful of Thy favor and glad to do Thy will. Bless our land with honorable ministry, sound learning, and pure manners. Save us from violence, discord, and confusion, from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way."

"Defend our liberties, and fashion into one united people the multitude brought hither out of many kindreds and tongues. Endow with Thy spirit of wisdom those to whom in Thy Name we entrust the authority of government, that there may be justice and peace at home, and that through obedience to Thy law, we may show forth Thy praise among the nations of the earth."

"In time of prosperity fill our hearts with thankfulness, and in the day of trouble, suffer not our trust in Thee to fail; all of which we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen."

After reciting the prayer, Johnson indicated that he did so as "a reminder of what our third president and the primary author of the Declaration of Independence thought was so important that it should be a daily recitation."

Though the prayer has often been falsely attributed to Jefferson, it was not written by him, nor was it recited in Congress every day of his presidency. In fact, early versions of the prayer first appeared about a century before Jefferson's presidency.

There is "no evidence that this prayer was written or delivered by Thomas Jefferson," stated the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

Originally published by Latin Times.