Mike Tindall is opening up about his experience at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

In a recent episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby," Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, revealed that while he had a prime seat for the May 6 crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, he actually couldn't see much of what was going on from where he was sitting.

"You're in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can't see!" the 44-year-old former England rugby captain said. "You do have a front-row seat."

During the ceremony, Tindall was seated beside Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips. They were one row behind Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5 — Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. were seated in the first row.

Tindall said he saw much of the coronation on the TV screens mounted inside the abbey. Despite this, he was thankful to have the privilege of watching history unfold.

"It was unbelievable to be sat where we were. Quite frustrating that you couldn't see around the corner, but you had the TV there. And obviously, everything that went on sort of back and front. It's one of those moments," he said.

He continued, "I think the best bit of the day was the six and half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the King — it was like whoa, goose pimples."

Tindall, who shares children Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2, with Zara, also recently opened up about his late-night party with his wife on the eve of the coronation. Their date reportedly lasted until the early hours of the morning.

"It was quite nice to have a little date night," Tindall said of the party on "Good Morning Britain" Friday. "You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. It was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat. I definitely don't regret that."

Defending their decision to attend the soiree just hours before the coronation, he jokingly added, "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later."