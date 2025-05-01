National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was seen praising the Trump administration during an appearance on Fox News just hours before multiple reports revealed the president plans to fire him.

Waltz shared how "excited" he was about the Army's efforts to modernize their efforts during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning.

"This is leadership at its finest, led by our commander-in-chief who loves our troops and they love him. Secretary [Pete] Hegseth leading from the front," Waltz said.

Mike Waltz was on Fox & Friends just hours before his firing slathering praise on Trump and Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/D1Pe1172h0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

"We're 100 days in and they're talking about modernizing the Army, counter-drone, electronic warfare, getting our troops the things they need rapidly, cutting through the bureaucracy, consolidating a lot of these commands and headquarters we don't need — they are all gas," he continued.

Less than three hours later, several outlets began reporting that Waltz would be leaving his position as national security advisor.

Several sources told CBS News that President Donald Trump thought that Waltz leaving could be viewed by the public as part of restructuring efforts, as opposed to Waltz's involvement in the Signal scandal several weeks ago.

The president previously brushed off concerns surrounding Signalgate, where Waltz accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief to a private Signal group chat before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent military plans to strike Houthi rebels in Yemen in the same chat.

Although Trump publicly defended Waltz, several sources told CNN that Trump had considered firing him at the time. Waltz's departure came after the sources said it became a matter of "when, not if."

Trump and the White House have not addressed the reports publicly as of the time of publishing.

Originally published on Latin Times