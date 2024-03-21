Born Destiny Hope Cyrus on Nov. 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee, she was destined for greatness from the start. Raised in a family deeply entrenched in the world of entertainment -- her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, a country music legend in his own right -- Cyrus was exposed to the spotlight from a young age. It wasn't long before she made her mark on the world stage, captivating audiences with her infectious charisma and undeniable talent.

Rise to stardom

Cyrus skyrocketed to fame in 2006 with her breakout role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana." The show's massive success propelled Cyrus into superstardom, earning her legions of devoted fans and solidifying her status as a teen sensation. But Cyrus was far from content with resting on her laurels; she had her sights set on conquering new frontiers.

In 2007, Cyrus embarked on her music career with the release of her debut studio album, "Meet Miley Cyrus," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's success was just the beginning of Cyrus's musical journey, as subsequent releases like "Breakout," "Bangerz," and "Plastic Hearts" continued to showcase her evolution as an artist and cemented her status as a pop icon.

Beyond music, Cyrus displayed her acting talents in films and television, leading and producing documentaries, coaching on The Voice, starring in Black Mirror, and hosting annual specials like Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Signing with Columbia Records, her release of Endless Summer Vacation (2023) secured her second US number-one spot and earned Grammy accolades.

Net worth

In 2024, Cyrus's net worth is estimated to surpass the $300 million mark, placing her among the wealthiest individuals in the entertainment industry.

At the age of 19, Cyrus soared to becoming one of Hollywood's wealthiest teens, solidifying her status among the Top 20 Richest Female Singers of All Time within just five years. Her earnings were propelled by her role as Hannah Montana, where she commanded $15,000 per episode and contributed significantly to Disney's branding and merchandise profits. Despite her immense success, Cyrus revealed feeling underpaid compared to her co-stars on the show.

Box office hits like "Hannah Montana: The Movie" and "The Last Song" further boosted her financial standing, with her concert tours, including the Best Of Both Worlds and the Bangerz tours, raking in millions. However, she disclosed that the 'Bangerz' was essentially a self-funded endeavor due to its extravagant production costs. Nonetheless, projects like the Wonder World tour and digital single sales added substantially to her wealth, while her coaching stints on 'The Voice' reportedly earned her $13 million per season.

It was reported in 2022 that Cyrus sealed a lucrative $40 million agreement with NBCUniversal to produce three television specials, including the release of Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions).

Cyrus takes the stage

While the exact figures of Cyrus' earnings from her tours remain undisclosed, their substantial gross revenues suggest she commands significant paychecks. Her Best Of Both Worlds tour amassed over $54 million. The subsequent Wonder World Tour exceeded $67 million, with the star pocketing $15 million. The Gypsy Heart Tour garnered more than $26 million, while her Bangerz tour generated over $62 million, featuring sold-out shows. Additionally, her smaller-scale Milky Milky Milk Tour alongside the Flaming Lips brought in approximately $1 million in revenue.

Property portfolio

Cyrus owns a Mediterranean-style mansion nestled in Malibu, a purchase detailed by Architectural Digest at $7.9 million. Further reports suggest that Cyrus possesses a $5.8 million estate situated in her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, alongside a $3.9 million mansion in Studio City, California.

Endorsements

Cyrus graced the campaign for Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum. She forged a partnership with Hims&Hers skincare, as reported by Forbes last year. The singer also collaborated with the NFL to curate a lucrative TikTok Tailgate experience.

Iconic Status

Cyrus's influence extends far beyond the realm of music and movies. Throughout her career, she has leveraged her massive platform to champion causes close to her heart, from LGBTQ+ rights to environmental conservation. Her outspoken advocacy and commitment to social justice have earned her widespread acclaim and admiration, further solidifying her status as a cultural icon.

As we look ahead to the future, one thing is certain: Cyrus's journey is far from over. With her boundless creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence, Cyrus is poised to continue making waves in the entertainment industry and beyond for years to come.