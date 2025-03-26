There's something extraordinary about people who refuse to be defined by their darkest moments—the ones who choose to rewrite their story against all odds instead of surrendering to the weight of past mistakes. Jennifer Barbee is one of those who created a life that once felt impossible. Today, she's the owner and president of Telephone Marketing Services, Inc. (TMS).

Barbee's story began with a single choice that spiraled into years of chaos. She was only 20 years old when she first tried illegal drugs. "I remember thinking that I'm too strong to ever become addicted," she recalls. However, addiction doesn't care about strength. It seeps into the cracks of one's life, slowly dismantling everything they once held dear.

The casual drug use escalated when she moved to Lubbock, Texas, and was introduced to methamphetamine. This instance trapped her in a cycle that would consume the next 12 years of her life. "Days blurred into weeks. I would stay awake for six or seven days before crashing for a day or two," Barbee shares. "Food became an afterthought. My world revolved around using, selling, and staying ahead of law enforcement."

Barbee's life became a revolving door of arrests, and the lowest moment occurred at Thanksgiving. She was exhausted physically, emotionally, and spiritually, ready to give up. At the time, she didn't know that she was already pregnant. Barbee eventually figured she would try to stay sober just long enough to give birth and then return to the life she knew.

Life had other plans. Barbee says: "The moment I heard my son cry, something inside me shifted. It felt like God was passing through me. I looked at him—his little curls, his tiny fingers—and for the first time in my life, I thought, 'Maybe I can do this. Maybe I can change.", and do it she did, in fact, Barbee has now been sober for 14 years.

Wanting to change and actually changing are two very different things, however. The road ahead was brutal. Barbee had three felonies and three misdemeanors on her record. Although she was trying to build a new life, no one would hire her. "No one would give me a shot," she states. "I didn't realize how much having a felony on your record changes your life. You can't get an apartment. You can't get a job. How on earth can you build a life when past mistakes follow you everywhere." Barbee was doing everything right. She was staying clean, checking in with probation, wearing an ankle monitor, and passing drug tests, but the doors remained closed.

One day, in a counseling session, someone mentioned a call center that was hiring and didn't care about criminal records. She started working at Telephone Marketing Services, a call center specializing in generating high-quality telemarketed leads for health insurance agents across the United States. The company, known for its strict quality control and expert training, connects small businesses and individuals with insurance providers by making thousands of calls daily, offering free comparisons to help clients find the best coverage.

The work was grueling, to say the least. However, something unexpected happened. The then-owner of TMS, Chris Wilson, took notice of her work ethic. After nearly a decade of proving herself, Wilson called Barbee into his office, telling her he was retiring and wanted her to buy the company. The two worked on the transition, and in 2022, Barbee started leading TMS. "Chris saved my life. He believed in me when no one else would. And that's all it takes—one person to believe in you. Now, I want to be that person for others," she remarks.

This mission shaped TMS' approach. The company doesn't discriminate, hiring people who have been in the same position as Barbee. TMS accepts applications from individuals with criminal records, those struggling to get back on their feet, and those who just need someone to take a chance on them. The firm prides itself on creating opportunities not only for the clients but for employees. "This place shows that people can change," she says. "I don't care about someone's past. If they show up and want to work, they have a place here."

TMS has nearly tripled in size, growing from 20 employees to around 50, under Barbee's leadership. Such growth can be partially attributed to the culture the president built. TMS is a community. Employees, many in recovery or fresh out of prison, find purpose and belonging.

Determined to extend her impact beyond the office, Barbee also created a network in Lubbock, connecting with halfway houses and landlords willing to give her employees a chance. Still, change needs to happen beyond just one city. More people like Barbee, who are willing to see past mistakes and accept those who deserve a second shot, are needed to ensure a broader impact.

Barbee's journey is truly remarkable. It demonstrates that no matter how far one falls, no matter how broken their past may seem, redemption is always possible. The culture she built at TMS embodies this, as she comes from a place of experience, empathy, and hope.

The story of Jennifer Barbee and TMS is not simply a story of second chances. It's a story of success; a story showing that one simple decision can not only change the trajectory of an individual's life but take a business to new heights.