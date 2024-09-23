Cracks in America's traditional education system have been highlighted post-COVID, revealing a fragmented narrative many students are waking up to. Achieving academic excellence isn't enough anymore. The next generation–and the current one too–need access to alternative learning pathways that match their aspirations. A one-size-fits-all approach has long been ineffective at engaging students and creating productive citizens. It's time that society recognizes this historic issue and supports educational institutions like Lincoln Tech, who are trailblazers addressing persistent skills gaps and academic challenges by offering hands-on training for careers in automotive, healthcare, skilled trades industries, and more.

Since the American government's initiative to increase higher education attainment in the mid to late 20th century, enrollment figures have grown significantly. The GI Bill, post-war economic expansion, and the acceptance of women and minorities in education accelerated this trend. In 2022, 48% of American adults over 25 have a college degree. However, university completion doesn't guarantee access to a high-paying, secure job. In fact, 92% of business executives believe American workers are not skilled enough. Hiring managers struggle to find candidates with adequate critical thinking, listening, and interpersonal skills. About 40% of employers also say they're hesitant to hire recent graduates because they may not be prepared for the job. Two in five recent graduates echo these criticisms about modern education. They feel they weren't taught necessary skills to transition effectively, which impacts their job search and future career development.

American college students accumulate an average of $40,000 in debt while pursuing a bachelor's degree. These financial burdens and an overall dissatisfaction with higher education cause many students to drop out. Figures from 2023 show that 33% of undergraduate students are likely to do so. Those who do continue their studies sometimes face barriers to finding employment. A study following a 2021 class showed that only 55.3% were employed six months after graduation.

These statistics paint a bleak picture for the next generation of students. They also call the American education system's effectiveness into question. Why do so many students struggle to find their dream job or fulfillment in their careers? Scott Shaw, CEO of Lincoln Tech, one of America's most established career training institutions specializing in hands-on skill trade certification, shares his thoughts.

"Societal pressures from all sources have convinced young people and their parents that going to college is the best way to get a high paying job that will help them achieve financial security," he says. "What many people are realizing is that what you study and how you learn is increasingly important. With AI threatening to automate many jobs and the one-size-fits-all education system consistently falling short for certain students, people aren't seeing the same outcomes they once did. Rather than getting the job of their dreams, they're left with thousands in debt and a dead-end position that makes them unhappy."

While more Americans have completed traditional four-year degrees, skilled trades and careers in automotive and healthcare that only require two-year certifications have also surged in demand. However, many students are discouraged from pursuing a career in these fields because of longstanding misconceptions about low salaries and general instability. Many economists agree with Shaw's view about the increasing need for more vocational education, especially as AI overtakes many office jobs. Gen Z seems to be aware of this issue too, and is flocking to trade careers for greater financial incentives.

Dubbed the 'toolbelt generation' by Wall Street Journal for their shifting attitude toward education and growing interest in blue-collar jobs, Gen Z is shaking up America's education system. This generation's shifting attitudes toward education are influencing how future students view higher education options.

In 2023, community college vocational training enrollment increased by 16%, reaching its highest level since 2018. Despite this trend, blue-collar jobs go largely unfilled due to students' desire for white-collar positions. As a result, critical industries like construction and manufacturing are experiencing slowed growth and increased costs. The more jobs that go unfilled, the more difficult it will become for educational institutions to catch up to industry needs.

Shaw suggests a concerted effort for schools and universities to partner with industry leaders to increase interest in skilled trade fields. "I myself took the typical education route," he says, reflecting on his history prior to leading Lincoln Tech. "However, the past 23 years at Lincoln Tech have opened my eyes to the urgent need for young people to recognize their options and take a route that suits them. Traditional education is still vital for our country's economic health, but skilled trades are the key for America to build a more resilient, innovative society."

Lincoln Tech, which has a 75 year legacy and over a quarter-million graduates, is empowering students to launch hands-on careers in the automotive, diesel, healthcare, and skilled trades industries by offering engaging accelerated programs. Lincoln Tech's faculty are industry experts who offer real-world insights surpassing the theory-based knowledge traditional programs provide. By sharing their knowledge with the next generation, Lincoln Tech's staff is cultivating a brighter future for skilled trades. Its efforts are poised to improve economic health and show students how fulfilling a career in these fields can be.

