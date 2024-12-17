A Montana judge handed a major victory to transgender rights activists after temporarily blocking policies that barred transgender individuals from being able to change their sex designation on official documents.

On Monday, Judge Mike Menahan wrote that he believed that if a transgender individual was being discriminated against for their transgender identity, they are being discriminated against for their sex, which goes against the state's argument, as reported by the Associated Press.

Policies passed by lawmakers prohibited transgender individuals born in Montana from changing their sex on their birth certificate, or their driver's license unless they had an altered birth certificate.

Two transgender women took up a case with the state arguing that they and others were prevented from acquiring documents "that accurately reflect their sex," according to a complaint obtained by AP.

Jessica Kalarchik, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that despite living as a woman, Montana "wants me to carry around a birth certificate that incorrectly lists my sex as male."

Meanwhile, Chase Scheuer, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, which includes the motor vehicle division, told AP that the court sided with "special interest groups" and "defied the will of Montanans."

While the state has yet to decide if they will appeal the ruling, this is not the first time Montana's courts have come to the defense of transgender residents.

Earlier this month, a temporary block of a state law that prohibited transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care was upheld by the Montana Supreme Court, as reported by NBC News.

Minors with gender dysphoria were unable to be treated by providers by using hormone therapy or puberty blockers in an April 2023 law passed by Montana's largely Republican legislature. However, a lawsuit was filed by two transgender teens and their families in addition to two health care providers.

Originally published by Latin Times.