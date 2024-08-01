More than 400 prominent figures from the venture capital and tech sectors announced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on Wednesday.

The group includes notable names like venture capitalists Mark Cuban, Vinod Khosla, and Ron Conway, as well as LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has already contributed $7 million to the Harris campaign.

A newly launched website, VCs for Kamala, features a letter signed by these tech leaders.

The letter talks about strong, trustworthy institutions, the risk posed to them in the upcoming election, and the industry's reliance on such institutions for stability and success.

The wave of support for Harris from Silicon Valley contrasts with the recent endorsements and donations by some tech leaders directed towards former President Donald Trump. They include Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen, and Ben Horowitz, Politico reported.

David Marcus, CEO of Lightspark and former president of PayPal, also declared his support for Republicans, criticizing the Democratic leadership for what he perceives as an increasingly leftist ideology.

Steve Spinner, a major Democratic bundler, said the collective commitment to Harris aims to counter the perception that Silicon Valley is divided.

He added that despite a few high-profile endorsements for Trump, the broader tech and venture capital community remains predominantly supportive of Harris.

"It's still very, very much Democratic country out here, and now it's Harris country," Spinner said.

"Just because there are a couple of big name big ego investors that are for Trump — they do not speak for the broader tech community and the broader VC community out here. For every one person who's backing Trump, there's 20 who are backing Kamala."

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union officially endorsed Harris for the U.S. presidency on Wednesday.

UAW President Shawn Fain praised Harris' track record of advocating for the working class and combating corporate greed.

The union's backing is significant given the large number of UAW members in Michigan, a pivotal state for both parties.

Harris is scheduled to rally with UAW members in Detroit on August 7.

Other unions have also begun shifting their endorsements from Biden to Harris, though some, like the Teamsters, have yet to make a formal endorsement.