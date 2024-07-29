Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Google searches
Internet users believed something was amiss at Google on Monday after viral screenshots captured unusual search results for the term "President Donald Trump."

One search issue was flagged by X owner Elon Musk, who noticed that Google was autocompleting "President Donald" searches with "President Donald Duck" and "President Donald Regan." If that wasn't bad enough, a new wave of outraged X users have noticed that Googling "Donald Trump" redirects them to Kamala Harris-focused news articles.

Users were heated when they saw that Google may be intentionally targeting Trump-related searches, considering that searches for expected Democratic nominee Kamala Harris looked the same. Many also felt like the Harris-related posts seemed to favor or praise her.

When one X user searched for "Donald Trump" they said: "Google News changed it to 'Harris, Donald Trump' and proceeded to show me only news that favors Harris over Donald Trump."

Google has denied any interference and said that its system is currently undergoing updates.

When Musk asked the question, "Election interference?" on his viral X post, Google actually responded. A Google spokesperson told Fortune they were "working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up-to-date."

Many aren't taking this lightly considering that Alphabet/Google was one of the top donors to Biden's campaign. Instead, it's left many fearing whether or not big tech is interfering with this year's election.

