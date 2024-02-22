Ever caught yourself daydreaming about owning a spacious yet affordable home? It's a common scenario. You're scrolling through listings, marveling at the surprisingly low prices in lesser-known towns. But before you make any impulsive moves, it's essential to weigh your options carefully. That's where exploring budget-friendly states comes in handy. In this guide, we've curated the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. We'll be shedding light on their affordability using the cost of living index. So whether you're contemplating a major relocation or simply curious.

What is cost of living?

Cost of living refers to the money needed for basic expenses in a place. These include housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and groceries. The cost of living index compares these expenses to the national average. A score above 100 means higher costs, while below 100 means lower costs compared to the national average.

1. Mississippi

Mississippi, with the lowest cost of living index at 83.3, offers affordable housing and transportation. Despite this, the state faces high poverty rates, with nearly 20% of residents living below the poverty line. The median income for a family of four is $70,656, falling short of the living wage of $80,523. Mississippi's affordability is contrasted by its challenging socioeconomic conditions, earning it a reputation as one of the worst states to live in.

2. Kansas

With a cost of living index of 86.5, Kansas offers affordable housing, with utilities and healthcare slightly above the national average. The state boasts a low unemployment rate of 2.5%, yet poverty rates are slightly below the national average. A family of four needs an income of $89,353 annually to cover expenses, while the median income stands at $92,980.

3. Alabama

Alabama boasts the third-lowest cost of living index in the U.S. at 87.9, driven by notably low housing costs. With the average single-family home priced at $170,184 and a two-bedroom apartment rent averaging $1,046, housing affordability stands out. Although utilities and groceries align closely with the national average, healthcare and transportation costs are among the nation's lowest. However, Alabama grapples with a high poverty rate of 15.6%.

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma ranks fourth on the list with an overall score of 87.9, boasting affordability in healthcare, groceries, and housing. However, it grapples with a high poverty rate of 15.1% and faces challenges in healthcare and education. Meanwhile, Georgia comes in fifth with significantly lower housing costs and cheaper transportation and utilities. It offers a diverse natural landscape but contends with hot summers and allergy-producing plants.

5. California

California boasts the nation's third-highest cost of living index, driven by steep transportation and housing expenses. With single-family homes averaging $683,996 and rent at $1,884 for a two-bedroom apartment, costs are notably higher in major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Despite a median family income of $105,232, the state faces a significant homelessness crisis.

6. Georgia

Georgia ranks fifth with an overall cost of living index of 88.8, boasting below-average housing, transportation, and utility costs. The state's median home price is $246,272, and it offers a diverse natural landscape with urban centers like Atlanta and Savannah nearby. However, hot summers and allergy-producing plants are drawbacks.

Cost-effective living

When considering where to settle down, it's crucial to factor in the cost of living. The cheapest states offer affordable housing, utilities, and groceries, making them attractive options for budget-conscious individuals and families. However, it's essential to weigh these savings against other factors like job opportunities, quality of life, and access to amenities. Ultimately, finding the right balance between affordability and lifestyle preferences is key to making the best decision for you and your loved ones.