Dive into the literary delights of 2024 with an array of highly anticipated books spanning fiction and non-fiction genres. From captivating novels that transport you to fantastical realms to insightful non-fiction works that explore the complexities of our world, this year promises an eclectic mix of reading experiences. With acclaimed authors returning with new releases and promising debut voices emerging onto the scene, there's something for every book lover to look forward to.

With a blend of established authors and emerging voices, the literary landscape of 2024 is rich with promise, offering readers the opportunity to embark on unforgettable journeys of exploration and discovery. Prepare to expand your horizons, challenge your perspectives, and lose yourself in the pages of the most anticipated books of 2024.

Most anticipated fiction of 2024

1. Come and Get It By Kiley Reid

Genre: Psychological Fiction

In "Come and Get It" by Kiley Reid, set in 2017 at the University of Arkansas, Millie Cousins, a senior resident assistant, strives to secure her future despite the chaos of her entanglement with a visiting professor and three troublesome students. Offered an enticing opportunity by the professor, Millie finds herself entangled in a web of strange friendships, dormitory pranks, and illicit activities that threaten her aspirations. This tension-filled tale explores themes of desire, consumption, and recklessness, offering an intimate portrayal of the consequences of money, indiscretion, and bad behavior. A highly anticipated novel from the acclaimed author of "Such a Fun Age," "Come and Get It" promises a fresh and provocative narrative.

2. Wandering Stars By Tommy Orange

Genre: Historical Fiction

In "Wandering Stars," Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange delves into the multigenerational impact of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 on a family, tracing the legacy of trauma through three generations. Following the son of a survivor, who is sent to a boarding school aimed at erasing Native American history, the novel spans from the past to the present, revealing the enduring connections between historical atrocities and contemporary struggles. With a narrative that oscillates between heartbreak and wonder, Orange conjures the complex lineage of characters introduced in "There There" — warriors, outcasts, and survivors — prompting readers to contemplate the weight of being descendants of tragedy. "Wandering Stars" emerges as a profound exploration of epigenetic trauma, showcasing Orange's remarkable storytelling prowess.

3. Until August By Gabriel García Márquez

Genre: Literary Fiction

Emerging nearly a decade following the passing of Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel García Márquez, a recently unearthed novel, translated by Anne McLean from its original Spanish, comes to light. "Until August" unfolds in the Caribbean, where a woman, wedded for 27 years, finds solace in the arms of different lovers each time she visits her mother's resting place. With echoes of García Márquez's signature magical realism, the novel promises a journey through absurdity and wonder. "Until August" captivates with its constant surprises and jubilant sensuality, offering a profound exploration of freedom, remorse, self-discovery, and the enigmatic nature of love.

4. James By Percival Everett

Genre: Adventure

In his latest novel "James," Pulitzer Prize finalist Percival Everett offers a riveting reinterpretation of Mark Twain's classic "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" through the perspective of Finn's enslaved companion, Jim. Set against the backdrop of a gripping thriller, Huck Finn stages his own demise to flee his abusive father, embarking on a perilous journey down the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, Jim, facing the imminent threat of being sold into slavery and torn from his family, seeks refuge on a secluded island. Everett's narrative brims with electrifying humor and incisive observations, characteristic of his esteemed literary prowess, making him a perennial figure in contemporary literature.

5. The Morningside By Téa Obreht

Genre: Magical Realism

Téa Obreht's "The Morningside" immerses readers in the surreal landscape of Island City, a partially submerged metropolis reminiscent of Manhattan. Here, we encounter Silvia, a preteen, and her unnamed mother, navigating the dilapidated corridors of a decaying luxury skyscraper. Derived from Obreht's 2020 short story, this ethereal novel intertwines elements of folklore and fairy tales, crafting a narrative that feels unsettlingly familiar to the present day. Through its exploration of environmental decay and the tenacity of the human spirit, "The Morningside" invites readers into a dreamlike world where resilience shines amidst the ruins.

6. Martyr By Kaveh Akbar

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

In Kaveh Akbar's inaugural novel, a recently sober Iranian immigrant forms an unlikely friendship with a terminally ill painter residing within the confines of a museum. Drawing parallels with the author's own background, born in Tehran, "Martyr!" delves into the intricate bond shared by the two protagonists, enhanced by Akbar's lyrical storytelling. Within its pages, the novel grapples with profound questions surrounding personal and societal mortality, as Akbar skillfully explores the human capacity to derive meaning from the surreal. Leveraging his poetic expertise, Akbar infuses the narrative with experiential purity, employing metaphor and humor to poignant effect.

7. The Hunter By Tana French

Genre: Crime Fiction

Returning to the fictional village of Ardnakelty in West Ireland, contemporary mystery luminary Tana French presents a sequel to her Western-inspired novel "The Searcher," which captivated readers in 2020. In the previous installment, retired Chicago detective Cal Hooper sought solace in the tranquil rural community, only to become entangled in a missing-person case involving local teenager Trey Reddy. "The Hunter" picks up the narrative two years later, with Cal and his girlfriend assuming parental roles for Trey. However, tensions arise when Trey's estranged father resurfaces in Ardnakelty with ambitions of discovering gold in the area. As Trey grapples with feelings of betrayal and seeks vengeance, French expertly weaves a gripping tale of retribution, sacrifice, and the complexities of familial bonds, solidifying her reputation as the reigning queen of Irish crime fiction.

8. The Women By Kristin Hannah

Genre: Historical Fiction

In "The Women," the author delves deep into the impact of the Vietnam War on the lives of young American women who volunteered to serve. This sweeping historical fiction epic revolves around Frances "Frankie" McGrath, a 20-year-old nursing student who joins the Army Nursing Corps in 1965, just before her older brother Finley perishes overseas. Hannah's latest work intricately weaves together elements of a coming-of-age narrative with a profound exploration of a tumultuous and divisive era in American history.

9. Anita de Monte Laughs Last By Xochitl Gonzalez

Genre: Coming of Age Fiction

In Xochitl Gonzalez's latest novel, Raquel, a first-generation Ivy League art history major, uncovers the enigmatic legacy of Anita de Monte, a renowned 1980s artist whose mysterious death haunts New York City. As Raquel delves into de Monte's life, she navigates a burgeoning romance with an older, well-connected student who introduces her to the elite circles of the art world. Drawing parallels between her own experiences and those of de Monte, Raquel grapples with questions of identity, privilege, and her place within campus social dynamics. Just as in Gonzalez's acclaimed 2022 bestseller "Olga Dies Dreaming," this novel serves as a compelling examination of social status and privilege, illuminating the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of success in a world defined by hierarchy.

10. Funny Story By Emily Henry

Genre: Romance Novel

Emily Henry, a rising star in the literary romance genre, has captivated readers with her enchanting contemporary love stories. With a string of bestsellers including "Beach Read" (2020) and "Happy Place" (2023), Henry has consistently defied genre conventions, offering fresh perspectives on modern relationships. In her latest novel, "Funny Story," she once again puts her unique spin on the classic trope of opposites attracting. The story revolves around Daphne, a struggling librarian reeling from her recent breakup with fiancé Peter, who left her for his childhood friend Petra. Seeking refuge, Daphne moves in with Miles, Petra's former flame, setting the stage for a whirlwind of humor, heartache, and unexpected desires.

11. After Annie By Anna Quindlen

Genre: Literary Fiction

In "After Annie," Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anna Quindlen delves into the journey of a family navigating profound loss and rebuilding their lives. As a keen observer of domestic life, Quindlen captures the poignant moments that shape human existence with remarkable depth. Through quiet introspection, "After Annie" becomes a tender exploration of identity and the search for meaning in the face of tragedy. Quindlen's poignant message resonates throughout the narrative: love and memories serve as potent remedies for grief. At its core, this novel encapsulates Quindlen's timeless wisdom on the bonds of family and friendship, illustrating how love can endure even in the darkest of times. As Annie Brown's loved ones grapple with her sudden passing, they must forge a path forward together, drawing strength from their shared experiences and cherished memories.

12. First Lie Wins By Ashley Elston

Genre: Thriller

You're at a party when you encounter a stranger who seems eerily familiar—she looks like you, speaks like you, and even shares your name. But this chance meeting takes a sinister turn in this fast-paced thriller. Evie Porter, a skilled con artist operating under an alias, finds herself in Louisiana on her latest assignment. Posing as a romantic interest to Ryan Sumner, she aims to infiltrate his illicit trucking business. However, when Evie meets Lucca Marino, a woman involved with one of Ryan's associates who shares her real name, the stakes skyrocket. Suddenly, Evie's carefully crafted scheme turns personal and perilous as she grapples with unexpected revelations and dangerous alliances.

13. House of Flame and Shadow By Sarah J. Maas

Genre: Fantasy Novel

In this sequel to the #1 bestsellers "House of Earth and Blood" and "House of Sky and Breath," Sarah J. Maas propels her Crescent City series to even greater heights. As Bryce and Hunt confront unprecedented challenges, the fate of their world hangs in the balance, with the weight of its future squarely on their shoulders. "Crescent City" book three continues the saga of this sexy, action-packed series, following in the footsteps of the global bestsellers that precede it.

14. Unsinkable By Jenni L. Walsh

Genre: Historical Fiction

Jenni Walsh's fictional portrayal of Violet Jessup, a real survivor of three maritime tragedies, including the Titanic sinking, offers a new perspective on the Titanic disaster. "Unsinkable" offers a captivating and refreshing take on Jessup's experiences. Through themes of endurance, tenacity, and female empowerment, Walsh's novel shines with resilience and inspiration.

15. The Book of Love By Kelly Link

Genre: Fantasy Fiction

In her highly anticipated debut novel, Pulitzer Prize finalist Kelly Link transports readers to a surreal coastal town in Massachusetts. Almost a year has passed since teenagers Laura, Daniel, and Mo vanished, leaving Laura's sister Susannah in grief and solitude. But then the unimaginable occurs: the trio, accompanied by another ethereal figure, are resurrected by a mystical entity known to them as their former high-school music teacher. Now, the four once-deceased individuals find themselves entangled in a series of high-stakes magical trials, where victory means continued existence and defeat results in return to the realm of the dead. Link masterfully blends horror, fantasy, and magical realism in this intricately woven narrative, offering a whimsical yet suspenseful journey filled with twists and turns.

Most anticipated non-fiction of 2024

Delve into the fascinating realms of reality with the most anticipated non-fiction books of the year. From thought-provoking explorations of history and society to insightful examinations of science and culture, these books promise to enlighten, educate, and entertain readers with their captivating insights and compelling narratives. Whether you're passionate about current affairs, eager to deepen your understanding of the world, or simply seeking inspiration, these anticipated non-fiction releases offer a wealth of knowledge and perspective to explore.

16. Who's Afraid of Gender? By Judith Butler

Genre: Gender and Feminism

Distinguished gender studies scholar Judith Butler delves into the tactics of authoritarian regimes and fascist movements, dissecting how they utilize anti-gender ideology to sow fear and division. In her book, Butler contends that these movements exploit anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans rhetoric to divert attention from pressing global issues such as war and climate change. In a call to action, Butler emphasizes the importance of solidarity in opposing these conservative and inflammatory ideologies, advocating for unity among all advocates for equality. Through her incisive analysis, Butler sheds light on how "gender" has become a focal point for emerging authoritarian regimes, fascist groups, and transexclusionary feminists.

17. The Great Wave By Michiko Kakutani

Genre: Contemporary Politics

In her incisive exploration, former New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani examines the tumultuous intersection of politics, technology, and art reshaping our world today. From disruptive political movements to technological advancements and evolving artistic expressions, Kakutani captures the dynamic wave of change sweeping across society, offering both promise and peril. Against a backdrop of social upheaval, economic disparity, and the ascent of right-wing outsider politics, Kakutani suggests that salvation may lie in the realm of left-wing outsider politics. She delves into the root causes of contemporary discontent, from neoliberal economic policies fostering inequality to climate-change denialism and the proliferation of disinformation and hate speech on social media platforms.

18. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here By Jonathan Blitzer

Genre: Politics and History

In "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here," Jonathan Blitzer masterfully weaves a narrative of struggle and resilience, delving deep into the essence of American life. This vital tale has left an indelible mark on the nation's turbulent politics and culture, and its repercussions are likely to shape its future. As hundreds of thousands of individuals arrive at the US-Mexico border annually, they traverse vast distances from their homes, caught in the throes of an enduring crisis. Blitzer's unparalleled reporting exposes the roots of this crisis, revealing how decades of misguided policy and pervasive corruption have fueled its relentless growth.

19. Knife By Salman Rushdie

Genre: Biography & Memoir

In this searing and deeply personal account, renowned writer and Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie shares the harrowing tale of enduring—and ultimately surviving—an attempt on his life, three decades after the infamous fatwa that was issued against him. For the first time, Rushdie speaks out in unforgettable detail about the traumatic events of August 12, 2022, defiantly answering violence with art and underscoring the transformative power of words in making sense of the unimaginable. "Knife" is a gripping, intimate exploration that meditates on life, loss, love, and the enduring resilience to rise again in the face of adversity.

20. Ghost Town Living By Brent Underwood

Genre: Biography & Memoir

The allure of purchasing a long-abandoned silver mine promised adventure beyond compare, yet it unfolded into a journey far more profound—a burgeoning community of millions, and invaluable lessons learned about pursuing dreams. "Ghost Town Living" chronicles the odyssey of a man pitted against nature's elements, a forgotten historic locale battling the encroaching modern world. Moreover, "Ghost Town Living" serves as a rallying cry, urging readers to challenge the confines of their overly pragmatic lives, to embrace the spirit of adventure and wholeheartedly embrace the uncertainties that lie ahead.

21. The House of Hidden Meanings By RuPaul

Genre: Memoir

In his candid and confident memoir, "The House of Hidden Meanings," RuPaul, a renowned queer icon of our time, offers readers an unfiltered glimpse into his life before the fame of Drag Race. From his upbringing in California to his rise in the drag scene, RuPaul shares intimate details of his personal journey, including his own love story and his unwavering commitment to living authentically in the face of relentless criticism. The memoir stands out as one of the most captivating celebrity projects of the year, offering readers a compelling narrative of resilience and empowerment.

22. Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture By Kyle Chayka

Genre: World History and Politics

Kyle Chayka eloquently contends that algorithms have not only eroded but possibly obliterated the formation of personal taste. In "Filterworld," Chayka argues that the era of imperfect yet enriching human cultural curation has been supplanted by the homogenization found in Spotify's "Discover" playlists, Netflix's "Emily in Paris," and even design trends like subway tile and shiplap. "Filterworld" challenges readers to grapple with its ideas, offering a valuable opportunity for critical analysis and deep reflection—a stark contrast to the passive consumption prevalent in contemporary culture.

23. American Girls: One Woman's Journey Into the Islamic State and Her Sister's Fight to Bring Her Home By Jessica Roy

Genre: Memoir

"American Girls" explores themes of religious extremism and radicalization, following the journey of an American woman who travels to ISIS-controlled Syria with her two children and extremist husband. Meanwhile, her sister back home in small-town Arkansas works tirelessly to help her escape. The story traces their journey from domestic abuse to involvement with a militant terrorist organization, offering a compelling portrayal of the complex bond between the two sisters.

24. There's Always This Year By Hanif Abdurraqib

Genre: Sports Memoir

Hanif Abdurraqib's writing possesses an ethereal quality, transcending genres and subjects to offer a poetic reflection on our culture, our country, and ourselves. Growing up in 1990s Columbus, Ohio, Abdurraqib bore witness to a golden era of basketball, where iconic figures like LeBron James emerged amid countless others who never reached such heights. Drawing from his profound love for the game, Abdurraqib embarks on a lyrical and historical journey, delving into the essence of success, the complexities of societal expectations, and the very notion of role models. Through intimate storytelling, he masterfully intertwines these themes, inviting readers to ponder the interplay between excellence, identity, and aspiration.

25. Supercommunicators: The Power of Conversation and the Hidden Language of Connection By Charles Duhigg

Genre: Self Improvement and Business

In this captivating exploration, Charles Duhigg delves into the mechanics of effective communication, offering insights on how we can all become supercommunicators both in the workplace and in our personal lives. Through engaging storytelling that spans from the writers' room of "The Big Bang Theory" to the offices of marriage counselors, Duhigg reveals the essence of three fundamental types of conversations. By recognizing and understanding these conversations, he equips readers with valuable tips and skills to navigate them with greater success. Ultimately, Duhigg imparts a profound lesson: armed with the right tools, we have the power to forge meaningful connections with anyone.

26. You Get What You Pay For By Morgan Parker

Genre: Essays

In this collection of essays, Morgan Parker invites readers into the room with her and her therapist as she explores America's cultural history and its relationship with Black Americans over time. With poignant insight, she delves into topics such as the pervasive beauty standards that systematically exclude Black women and offers a profound examination of racial consciousness and its impact on mental well-being in contemporary America. As Parker navigates her journey to both uncover and deconstruct truth, she invites readers to join her on a thought-provoking exploration of self-discovery.

27. The Demon of Unrest By Erik Larson

Genre: Civil War History

Master storyteller Erik Larson vividly portrays the tense five months from Abraham Lincoln's election to the onset of the Civil War—a period of tragic errors, miscommunications, and personal betrayals that ignited the flames of conflict. Drawing on a wealth of historical sources, including diaries and secret communiques, Larson delivers a gripping political narrative, offering a stark reminder of the forces that drove America to the brink of cataclysm—a warning that history often reveals its darkest moments only in hindsight.

28. Languishing: How To Feel Alive Again In A World That Wears Us Down By Corey Keyes

Genre: Psychology

"Languishing" is essential reading for those grappling with feelings of emptiness, urging readers not to dismiss these emotions but to confront them head-on. Keyes offers a counterintuitive approach to breaking cycles of stagnation, emphasizing the importance of expanding our emotional vocabulary and cultivating resilience in the face of modern pressures. Unlike quick-fix solutions, his framework advocates for embracing simplicity, accepting oneself, and fostering meaningful connections to ignite personal growth.

29. Charlie Hustle By Keith O'Brien

Genre: Sports Biography

"Charlie Hustle" chronicles the remarkable journey of baseball legend Pete Rose, offering an insightful exploration of his rise to fame and subsequent fall from grace. Through firsthand interviews, investigative reports, and a wealth of archival material, Keith O'Brien paints a vivid portrait of one of America's most iconic yet polarizing figures. This compelling narrative not only delves into Rose's personal story but also provides a rich cultural history of baseball and America in the latter half of the twentieth century, making it a captivating read for sports enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

30. Grief Is for People By Sloane Crosley

Genre: Memoir

In "Grief is For People," Sloane Crosley navigates the stages of grief with a blend of humor and solemnity, mirroring the unpredictable waves of emotion experienced in loss. Through poignant anecdotes of personal tragedy, including the death of her friend and a burglary, Crosley crafts a powerful narrative that resonates with the complexity of grief itself. This short yet impactful memoir serves as a poignant remembrance of her late mentor and a reflection on the universal experience of loss.

Page turners

The most anticipated books of 2024, both in fiction and non-fiction, present a captivating tapestry of stories and insights that promise to engage, inspire, and provoke thought. From the enchanting realms of fiction to the illuminating depths of non-fiction, these books offer a diverse range of narratives and perspectives that will captivate readers' imaginations and expand their understanding of the world. Whether seeking escapism, enlightenment, or simply a good story, these anticipated books are sure to leave a lasting impression on readers and shape the literary conversation for years to come.