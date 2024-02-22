Korean cinema comprises a plethora of talented and beautiful actresses who have captured millions of hearts worldwide. Even though there are several beautiful Korean actresses doing brilliant work across all genres, there are a definitely a few who stand a notch higher than the rest.

50 most beautiful Korean actresses

50.

Kim Seo-hyung

Kim Seo-hyung is celebrated for her commanding presence on screen, often portraying complex and memorable characters. Her elegant beauty and nuanced acting have garnered her critical acclaim in dramas such as "SKY Castle" and movies like "The Good Detective."

49.

Lee Ha-nui

Lee Ha-nui is known for her roles in "Shine or Go Crazy" and "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People," and she's admired for her beauty and acting skills.

48.

Jung Eun-ji

Jung Eun-ji is not only a talented actress but also a gifted singer, known for her powerful vocals. Her infectious energy and natural charm light up the screen, captivating viewers in dramas like "Reply 1997" and "Untouchable."

47.

Uee (Kim Yu-jin)

Uee captivates audiences with her stunning visuals and graceful acting. She effortlessly transitions between roles, showcasing a depth and versatility that keeps viewers coming back for more in dramas like "High Society" and "Marriage Contract."

46.

Kim Sung-ryung

Kim Sung-ryung exudes elegance and sophistication in every role she undertakes. Her graceful demeanor and timeless beauty have made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry, appearing in dramas such as "The Innocent Man" and "Queen of Mystery."

45.

Lee Si-young

Lee Si-young is known for her athleticism and dedication to her craft, often performing her own stunts. Her striking beauty and strong screen presence have solidified her status as a versatile actress, appearing in dramas like "My Beautiful Bride" and "Liver or Die."

44.

Nana (Im Jin-ah)

Nana mesmerizes audiences with her captivating beauty and charming personality. Her ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity has earned her praise from critics and fans alike, appearing in movies like "The Swindlers" and "Justice."

43.

Lee Se-young

Lee Se-young's captivating performances and expressive eyes have made her a standout actress in Korean dramas. Her ability to convey emotion and connect with audiences has solidified her status as a rising star, appearing in dramas like "The Crowned Clown" and "Memorist."

42.

Go Ara

Go Ara's infectious smile and natural charm have endeared her to audiences around the world. Her versatility as an actress allows her to seamlessly transition between genres, captivating viewers in every role, including in dramas like "Reply 1994" and "Hwarang."

41.

Seo Ye-ji

Seo Ye-ji's ethereal beauty and captivating presence have made her a sought-after actress in the Korean entertainment industry. Her ability to portray complex characters with depth and nuance has earned her critical acclaim, appearing in dramas like "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "Save Me."

40.

Kim Sa-rang

Kim Sa-rang's beauty and acting talent shine in dramas like "Secret Garden" and "My Love Eun-dong." She effortlessly portrays characters with depth and emotion, captivating audiences with her performances.

39.

Jo Bo-ah

Jo Bo-ah has captivated audiences with her beauty and acting skills in dramas like "Temperature of Love" and "My Strange Hero." Her ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and emotion has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

38.

Kim So-yeon

Kim So-yeon's impressive acting range and beauty have made her a standout actress in dramas like "Prosecutor Princess" and "Penthouse." Her ability to embody complex characters with authenticity has garnered her praise from critics and fans alike.

37.

Jeon So-min

Jeon So-min's bright personality and acting talent shine in dramas like "1% of Anything" and variety shows like "Running Man." Her ability to engage audiences with her charm and wit has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

36.

Jung So-min

Jung So-min is known for her cute and lovable charm in dramas like "Playful Kiss" and "Because This Is My First Life." Her ability to portray relatable characters with sincerity has endeared her to audiences around the world.

35.

Park Eun-bin

Park Eun-bin's beauty and acting abilities have been showcased in dramas like "Do You Like Brahms?" and "Tomorrow Cantabile." Her versatility as an actress allows her to tackle a variety of roles with ease, captivating viewers with her performances.

34.

Moon Ga-young

Moon Ga-young's youthful appearance and acting skills have made her a rising star in Korean dramas like "Tempted" and "Find Me in Your Memory." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has garnered her praise from audiences and critics alike.

33.

Park So-dam

Park So-dam's natural beauty and acting talent shine in films like "Parasite" and dramas like "Cinderella and the Four Knights." Her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

32.

Han Ji-min

Han Ji-min's beauty and acting versatility have been showcased in dramas like "Rooftop Prince" and "Hyde, Jekyll, Me." Her ability to embody characters with depth and emotion has made her a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

31.

Kim Hye-soo

Kim Hye-soo's powerful acting and sophisticated beauty have made her a standout actress in dramas like "Signal" and "Hyena." Her ability to command the screen with her presence has earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

30.

Kim Hyun-joo

Kim Hyun-joo's beauty and acting skills have been showcased in dramas like "I Have a Lover" and "What Happens to My Family?" Her ability to portray complex characters with depth and emotion has earned her praise from audiences and critics alike.

29.

Lee Ji-eun (IU)

Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU, has charmed audiences with her sweet and charming beauty in dramas like "Hotel Del Luna" and "My Mister." Her ability to connect with viewers through her performances and music has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

28.

Lee Bo-young

Lee Bo-young's beauty and strong acting abilities have been showcased in dramas like "I Can Hear Your Voice" and "Whisper." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

27.

Kim Hee-sun

Kim Hee-sun's timeless beauty and versatile acting skills have made her a respected actress in dramas like "Faith" and "Angry Mom." Her ability to embody characters with authenticity has garnered her praise from audiences and critics alike.

26.

Park Ha-sun

Park Ha-sun's beauty and acting talents have been showcased in dramas like "Drinking Solo" and "Love Affairs in the Afternoon." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

25.

Lee Yoo-mi

She's known for her roles in "I Summon You, Gold!" and "A Poem a Day." Lee Yoo-mi is praised for her acting skills and charm, making her a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry.

24.

Moon Chae-won

Moon Chae-won's elegant beauty and strong acting skills have been showcased in dramas like "The Princess' Man" and "Good Doctor." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her praise from audiences and critics alike.

23.

Park Min-young

Park Min-young's beauty and acting talent have been on full display in dramas like "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" and "Her Private Life." Her ability to embody characters with charm and charisma has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

22.

Kang Han-na

Kang Han-na's unique charm and versatility as an actress have been showcased in dramas like "My Roommate is a Gumiho" and "Start-Up." Her ability to portray characters with humor and sincerity has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

21.

Im Soo-hyang

Im Soo-hyang's beauty and acting skills have been praised in dramas like "My ID is Gangnam Beauty" and "Graceful Family." Her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters has earned her recognition as a talented actress.

20.

Shin Se-kyung

Shin Se-kyung's classical Korean beauty has been on full display in dramas like "The Bride of Habaek" and "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung." Her ability to portray characters with grace and elegance has made her a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

19.

Lee Min-jung

Lee Min-jung's lovely smile and acting abilities have been showcased in dramas like "Boys Over Flowers" and "Cunning Single Lady." Her ability to connect with audiences through her performances has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

18.

Lee Yeon-hee

Lee Yeon-hee's elegant beauty and acting skills have been praised in dramas like "Miss Korea" and "The Package." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her recognition as a talented actress.

17.

Lee Da-hee

Lee Da-hee's tall stature and striking visuals have made her a standout actress in dramas like "Search: WWW" and "Beauty Inside." Her ability to embody characters with confidence and charisma has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

16.

Kim Ji-won

Kim Ji-won's girl-next-door charm and acting skills have been showcased in dramas like "Descendants of the Sun" and "Fight for My Way." Her ability to portray characters with sincerity and authenticity has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

15.

Yoon Eun-hye

Yoon Eun-hye's sweet and approachable beauty has been on full display in dramas like "Coffee Prince" and "Goong." Her ability to connect with audiences through her performances has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

14.

Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun's natural beauty and versatile acting skills have been praised in dramas like "Goblin" and movies like "The King: Eternal Monarch." Her ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

13.

Gong Hyo-jin

Gong Hyo-jin's unique charm and acting abilities have been on full display in dramas like "Master's Sun" and "It's Okay, That's Love." Her ability to portray characters with wit and humor has made her a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

12.

Kim Yoo-jung

Kim Yoo-jung's innocent and lovely appearance has won the hearts of audiences in dramas like "Love in the Moonlight." Her transition from a child actress to a lead actress has been praised, showcasing her talent and versatility.

11.

Ha Ji-won

Ha Ji-won's beauty, athleticism, and strong on-screen presence have been showcased in dramas like "Secret Garden" and "Empress Ki." Her ability to embody characters with strength and determination has made her a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

10.

Kim So-hyun

Kim So-hyun's youthful appearance and acting skills have been showcased in various dramas such as "Moon Embracing the Sun" and "Love Alarm." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her praise from audiences and critics alike.

9.

Lee Sung-kyung

Lee Sung-kyung's tall stature and charming looks have made her a popular actress in dramas like "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" and "Cheese in the Trap." Her ability to embody characters with sincerity and authenticity has endeared her to audiences around the world.

8.

Son Ye-jin

Son Ye-jin's timeless beauty and strong screen presence have been showcased in dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "Something in the Rain." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her acclaim in the Korean entertainment industry.

7.

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy, a member of the girl group Miss A, transitioned into acting with roles in "Dream High" and "While You Were Sleeping." She is admired for her stunning visuals and improving acting skills, captivating audiences with her performances.

6.

Park Bo-young

Park Bo-young is loved for her cute and youthful charm, showcased in dramas like "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon" and movies like "A Werewolf Boy." Her ability to connect with audiences through her performances has made her a beloved actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

5.

Han Hyo-joo

Han Hyo-joo's radiant beauty and acting prowess have been showcased in dramas like "Shining Inheritance" and "W." Her ability to portray characters with depth and emotion has earned her praise from audiences and critics alike.

4.

Kim Tae-hee

Kim Tae-hee is recognized for her classic beauty and graceful demeanor in dramas like "Stairway to Heaven" and "My Princess." Her ability to embody characters with elegance and poise has made her a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

3.

Park Shin-hye

Park Shin-hye is a versatile actress known for "You're Beautiful" and "The Heirs," admired for her natural beauty and emotive performances. Her ability to connect with audiences through her acting has made her a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

2.

Jun Ji-hyun

Jun Ji-hyun, also known as Gianna Jun, gained international fame with "My Sassy Girl" and "My Love from the Star." She is known for her charming and ethereal beauty, captivating audiences with her performances in both dramas and movies.

1.

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo is praised for her elegant beauty and acting skills, known for her roles in "Descendants of the Sun" and "Autumn in My Heart." Her ability to embody characters with grace and emotion has made her one of the most respected actresses in the Korean entertainment industry.

Timeless beauties

Each actress in this list possesses talent, charisma, and beauty, which has ensured their continued status as icons. Thanks to their grace and beauty filling up the screens every time, they will always remain in the hearts and minds of their fans.