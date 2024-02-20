In the hustle and bustle of New York City life, where subway mishaps and work stress are the norm, dining out is a special treat. After spending so much time at home, it's exciting to venture out and enjoy not just good food, but also beautiful surroundings.

Take the Panorama Room, for example, on top of The Graduate Roosevelt Island. It has huge windows that give you an amazing view of the 59th Street Bridge. Or you could try Casa Limone, a hidden gem with a cozy vibe and maybe some Mediterranean charm.

Whether you're chilling in comfy seats or perched at the bar, these places offer great food and awesome views. Here is an exclusive sneak peek into NYC's 10 most picturesque restaurants, where every meal is a work of art.

10.

IRIS

IRIS is a culinary oasis in Midtown NYC, where refined interiors blend seamlessly with tantalizing Turkish-style cuisine. Managed by INC, this gem offers a modern take on Aegean flavors, featuring dishes like Turkish-style flatbread with whipped sheep's milk feta and Aegean stew with poached sea bass. With hand-carved woodwork, marble tables, and lush greenery, IRIS provides a stylish backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. Treat yourself to inventive dishes and curated Turkish wines in a space that transports you to the shores of the Aegean Sea.

9.

Bar Blondeau

What you get is a slice of French-style sophistication at this charming bar nestled on the sixth floor of Williamsburg's Wythe Hotel. Helmed by chef partners Aidan O'Neal and Jake Leiber, alongside restaurateur Jon Neidich, the venue exudes understated elegance with colorful tiles, oak wall paneling, and cozy green banquettes. However, the real star is the breathtaking cityscape visible through floor-to-ceiling windows, offering unparalleled views of the city and the East River. Sip on curated natural wines by sommelier Rafa García Febles or inventive cocktails by bar manager Sörine Anderson. Indulge in delicious offerings like lobster salad, marinated eggplant, and chilled mussels, all while soaking in the atmosphere of this stylish locale.

8.

Penny Bridge

Penny Bridge is all about innovative creations, such as PB nachos, tuna crudo "melt," and roasted cauliflower. With 26-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views, the atmosphere is both inviting and serene. Designed by Inc and Richard Lewis Architects, the space features calming shades of blues, greys, and yellows, complemented by natural wood accents and custom chandeliers from LIC's StickBulb. Favorites on the menu include mozzarella sticks with smoked tomato sauce, skate Milanese, and chocolate soufflé pudding with marshmallow "fluff" and honeycomb candy. Located in the JACX development by Tishman Speyer, the eatery pays homage to a former Long Island Railroad station, adding a touch of history to this vibrant neighborhood.

7.

Fulgurances, Laundromat

Fulgurances, Laundromat, a charming bistro in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, stands out for its minimalist aesthetic and nods to its former life as a laundromat, the space exudes warmth and welcome. Designed by re-a.d, the interior features original tin ceilings, exposed brick, and vintage chandeliers, creating a chic modern farmhouse vibe. Enjoy innovative tasting menus crafted by resident chefs, showcasing the best of New York's seasonal produce.

6.

Aux Merveilleux de Fréd a.k.a. Marvelous By Fréd

Marvelous By Fred's new Manhattan outpost offers a delectable pastry experience in a stunning setting inspired by its flagship location in Lille, France. Designed with intricate details reminiscent of the post-French Revolutionary era, the space features an 18th-century fresco replica, marble countertops, and hand-applied gold leaf motifs. Don't miss the impressive Bohemia crystal chandelier and the opportunity to watch pâtissiers at work in the open kitchen layout. Indulge in irresistible treats like chocolate croissants and the signature "Eccentric Mini Merveilleux" while soaking in the ambiance of this pastry paradise.

5.

Panorama Room

Perched atop The Graduate Roosevelt Island, Panorama Room offers breathtaking views of the 59th Street Bridge through its floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a postcard-worthy dining experience. With both indoor and outdoor seating, guests can enjoy the stunning vista while lounging on stylish grey bar stools or plush maroon velvet banquettes. Designed by NYC's Parts and Labor Design, the space exudes Futurism with chrome finishes, black mosaic tiles, and custom lighting, complementing its timeless offerings of champagne, caviar, and delectable cuisine. Please note the dress code requires elevated chic attire, and reservations are encouraged for admittance to this chic establishment.

4.

Casa Limone

Nestled in Midtown East, Casa Limone offers a blend of relaxed charm and Italian sophistication, evoking the sensory delights of Southern Italy. From the vintage yellow Vespa at the entrance to the Pietra Lavica-tiled walls adorned with twisting vines, every detail transports you to the streets of Italy. With a bi-level setup featuring a white marble bar and vibrant pops of yellow and royal blue, complemented by forest green banquettes, the ambiance is both inviting and elegant. Helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore, Casa Limone promises a culinary journey inspired by the flavors of Basilicata, Puglia, and other neighboring regions, enhanced with regional New York produce. Whether savoring a meal or enjoying a drink, Casa Limone offers a taste of Southern Italy with a New York twist.

3.

Nearly Ninth at Arlo Midtown

Nearly Ninth, located in Midtown Manhattan, offers a serene escape with its luxurious yet relaxed ambiance and stunning views of the Empire State Building. Designed by Meyer Davis, the interiors feature warm tones and elegant touches of gold. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining experiences, from rooftop cocktails to innovative Italian-inspired cuisine indoors. With its inviting atmosphere and picturesque setting, Nearly Ninth promises a memorable culinary journey in the heart of the city.

2.

Junoon

Junoon, now in the Flatiron District, elevates Indian cuisine with a modern flair. The new location boasts stunning decor, including a captivating "Tree of Life" sculpture and chic leather banquettes. Indulge in innovative dishes like smoked masala ribs and Tellicherry duck, complemented by an extensive wine selection recognized by Wine Spectator. With a Michelin-starred legacy and a visionary approach to Indian cuisine, Junoon promises an unforgettable dining experience.

1.

Popular

Popular brings authentic Peruvian cuisine to NYC, crafted by Chef Diego Muñoz of Astrid y Gastón fame. Delight in a fusion of global flavors, complemented by enchanting Pisco cocktails and fine wines. Adjacent, the Bowery Garden offers a charming outdoor terrace reminiscent of European gardens. Indulge in breakfast, brunch, or dinner while soaking in the ambiance. Experience a culinary journey that marries tradition with innovation in the heart of the city.

Indulge your palate

New York City's culinary scene boasts an array of iconic restaurants that have left an indelible mark on both locals and visitors alike. These establishments embody the vibrant and diverse gastronomic landscape of the city. Whether you're seeking a taste of tradition or craving avant-garde cuisine, NYC's most famous restaurants promise to satisfy every palate and leave a lasting impression on all who dine within their storied walls.