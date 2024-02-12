Amidst the multitude of ideologies that shape the American landscape, gaining insights into the political inclinations of each state offers a revealing glimpse into the nation's dynamics.

Living in a conservative state in America means dealing with values and beliefs deeply rooted in tradition and community. It's about cherishing individual freedoms, upholding moral standards, and standing firm on issues like family, faith, and national pride. In these states, there's a strong sense of unity, with people rallying around shared principles of limited government, personal responsibility, and economic opportunity.

Being part of a conservative state means being part of a community that values heritage, resilience, and the timeless virtues that shape our collective identity. Leveraging Gallup's comprehensive data, we unveil the top 10 most conservative states across the U.S. From the rugged terrain of Wyoming to the southern charm of Mississippi, these states boast a significant conservative majority, often surpassing liberals by notable margins -- sometimes as high as 35%.

Most conservative states in the U.S.

10. Tennessee

Tennessee ranks as the tenth-most conservative state in the United States, boasting an R+14 PVI. In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, around 60.7% of its residents voted for the Republican presidential candidate. Interestingly, since 1950, Tennessee has only sided with a Democratic presidential candidate on four occasions.

9. South Dakota

South Dakota stands as the ninth-most conservative state in the United States, with 44% of its voters embracing conservative values. In the 2016 presidential election, 61.5% voted Republican, showing a significant margin over Democratic votes. This margin slightly increased to 61.8% in 2020. Notably, South Dakota has not supported a Democratic president since 1964.

8. Alabama

Alabama ranks as the eighth most conservative state in the U.S., with 46% of voters embracing conservative views. With a PVI of R+15, Alabama heavily favored the Republican candidate in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The state has consistently supported Republican presidential candidates over the past eleven elections. Additionally, many Alabamians are devout church attendees, aligning with conservative principles.

7. Kentucky

Kentucky also has an R+16 PVI. The state overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections with 62.5% and 62.1% of the vote respectively. Between 1900 and 1960, the state actually leaned Democratic, but it hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996. Kentucky is clearly a state that is becoming more conservative over time.

6. Arkansas

Arkansas hasn't supported a Democratic president since 2000, despite doing so over half the time from 1900 to now. This indicates a shift towards conservatism. With an R+16 PVI, 62.4% voted for Donald Trump in 2020, reflecting the state's conservative trend.

5. Idaho

Idaho witnessed an increase in Republican support from 2016 to 2020, with Trump's votes rising from 59.3% to 63.8%. With an R+18 PVI, Idaho hasn't chosen a Democratic president since 2000, and only 29% of the time since 1900.

4. North Dakota

North Dakota, a Republican stronghold, shares an R+20 PVI with Oklahoma. Trump garnered 63% of the vote in 2016, increasing to 65.1% in 2020. This trend suggests a potentially expanding conservative base in forthcoming elections.

3. Oklahoma

Mostly conservative Oklahoma has an R+20 PVI score. Oklahoma had only four blue counties in the whole state during the 2018 midterm election. 65.4% of voters voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election, and the state has voted Republican in 15 out of the last 16 elections.

2. West Virginia

With an R+22 PVI score, West Virginia is the second-most conservative state in the U.S. 45% of voters identify as conservative in West Virginia. In comparison, only 17% identify as liberal. In the 2020 election, Donald Trump took 68.6% of the vote, up slightly from the 2016 election.

1. Wyoming

In Wyoming, many people tend to have conservative beliefs, which means they prefer things like lower taxes and usually vote for Republican candidates. Almost half of the state's population identifies as Conservative. Additionally, Wyoming has consistently voted for Republican presidential candidates since the 1950s, with only one exception in 1964. They use a measure called the "PVI score" to gauge a state's support for a particular political party, and Wyoming's score is R+25, indicating a significant preference for Republicans.

Exploring the states

In addition to conservative states, there are also many conservative cities in the U.S. Some are in states that lean conservative overall, while others are in more liberal states but still uphold conservative values. The top ten most conservative cities in the United States are Mesa, Arizona; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; Arlington, Texas; Anaheim, California; Omaha, Nebraska; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Aurora, Colorado.