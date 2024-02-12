Rolex watches, renowned for their excellent craftsmanship, are a coveted luxury. Owners of these sophisticated timepieces can always hold their heads high, be it a business meeting or a simple get-together with friends.

If you are wondering what Rolex watches were marked as the most expensive, then go through our list below and you'll be surprised how much these watches cost.

Most expensive Rolex watches

10.

Ferrari Red Paul Newman Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona

No; 4 'Ferrari Red Paul Newman’ Rolex Oyster Cosmograph ‘Daytona’ Ref.6565

Price: $267,203 @LWDBNottingham pic.twitter.com/kDgV4Rcsli — LWDB LTD (@LWDBLTD) January 27, 2014

The Ferrari Red Paul Newman Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona, valued at $267,203, is a striking timepiece that combines the legendary design of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a distinctive Ferrari-inspired red dial. This unique combination of iconic automotive and horological design elements makes it a highly sought-after collector's item among enthusiasts of both luxury watches and high-performance vehicles. The Paul Newman dial, with its artful arrangement of contrasting sub-dials and unique font, further enhances the watch's appeal and rarity. Beyond its monetary value, the Ferrari Red Paul Newman Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona represents the fusion of two iconic brands and embodies the spirit of speed, precision, and style.

9.

Gold Rolex Oyster

6. Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual

In 2011, Sotheby’s announced that it would be auctioning a watch that once belonged to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s Gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual was $444,000. — Nairobi fashion hub (@FashionNairobi) November 7, 2018

The Gold Rolex Oyster, valued at an impressive $444,000, exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship within the Rolex lineup. Crafted from the finest materials and adorned with exquisite detailing, this timepiece represents the epitome of opulence and prestige. With its iconic Oyster case design, crafted from solid gold, and a meticulously finished dial, the watch exudes elegance and sophistication. Beyond its monetary value, the Gold Rolex Oyster symbolizes the enduring legacy of the Rolex brand and its commitment to excellence in watchmaking. It serves as a timeless symbol of success and refinement, making it a prized possession for collectors and aficionados of luxury timepieces alike.

8.

1973 James Bond Rolex 5513

James Bond's Rolex Submariner is up for sale https://t.co/J7scQLtAlN — Matti WäänänenMD - Hyvä hoito auttaa (@mattiwaananen) October 27, 2018

The 1973 James Bond Rolex Submariner Reference 5513, valued at an impressive $450,000, holds a significant place in horological history due to its association with the iconic fictional character James Bond. While the Submariner wasn't the watch specifically worn by James Bond in the films, it became synonymous with the character's style and sophistication. This particular model features a classic design with a stainless steel case and a black dial, embodying the timeless elegance and functionality that Rolex is known for. Its association with the legendary spy adds to its allure and cultural significance, making it a highly sought-after collector's item among both watch enthusiasts and fans of the James Bond franchise. Beyond its monetary value, the James Bond Rolex Submariner Reference 5513 represents the enduring legacy of both Rolex and the iconic fictional character, epitomizing the fusion of style, adventure, and craftsmanship.

7.

Eric Clapton's Rolex Daytona

Eric Clapton's rare #Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 6263 Oyster Albino goes up for auction. http://t.co/1HMdM2mfsO pic.twitter.com/1gfKqVZFzB — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) April 19, 2015

Eric Clapton's Rolex Daytona, valued at an impressive $505,000, stands out not only for its monetary worth but also for its historical significance and association with the renowned musician. This particular timepiece, cherished by collectors, features a classic Rolex Daytona design, known for its precision, durability, and timeless aesthetic. Clapton's ownership adds a layer of celebrity allure to the watch, making it highly coveted among fans of both luxury timepieces and music enthusiasts. Beyond its monetary value, Clapton's Rolex Daytona represents the intersection of craftsmanship, style, and cultural significance, embodying the spirit of both horological excellence and musical legend.

6.

Marlon Brando's Rolex GMT-Master

Phillips to Offer Marlon Brando’s Long Lost Rolex GMT-Master, Worn in 'Apocalypse Now' - Full story online https://t.co/T5NXYosVQa pic.twitter.com/SkEwSwHzET — PHILLIPS Watches (@phillipswatches) July 17, 2019

Marlon Brando's Rolex GMT-Master, fetching a remarkable $1.952 million, holds a special place in horological history due to its association with the iconic actor and its unique customization. Brando famously wore this watch while filming "Apocalypse Now," where he removed the bezel and wore it on a black leather strap. This distinct modification, along with its provenance from the legendary actor, greatly enhances its value and appeal among collectors. Beyond its monetary worth, Brando's Rolex GMT-Master symbolizes the intersection of Hollywood glamour and horological craftsmanship, solidifying its status as an invaluable cultural artifact.

5.

1969 Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263

@ChristiesInc Rolex Daytona PN ref. 6263/6239 from 1969 sells over $1 Million dollars inclusive of buyer's premium. pic.twitter.com/VTtXCP1Ujl — WatchCollectingLife (@WatchCollecting) November 10, 2013

The 1969 Rolex Daytona Reference 6263, valued at an impressive $2,001,562, is a revered timepiece cherished by collectors for its historical significance and timeless design. Featuring a stainless steel case and the iconic "Paul Newman" dial with contrasting sub-dials and unique numerals, this Daytona model represents the epitome of vintage luxury and craftsmanship. Its association with racing legend Paul Newman adds to its allure and cultural significance. With its rarity and enduring appeal, the 1969 Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263 exemplifies the pinnacle of horological excellence, embodying the enduring legacy of Rolex in the world of high-end timepieces.

4.

Antimagnetique Reference 4113

The Antimagnetique Reference 4113 is a legendary timepiece crafted by Rolex, celebrated for its exceptional rarity and historical significance. Valued at an astonishing $2.5 million, this particular Rolex model is revered among collectors for its impeccable craftsmanship and unique features. Produced in limited quantities during the 1940s, the Reference 4113 stands out for its large case size and chronograph complication. Its scarcity, combined with its remarkable provenance and vintage appeal, elevates it to one of the most coveted and valuable watches in the world. The Antimagnetique Reference 4113 embodies the pinnacle of horological excellence, representing the enduring legacy of Rolex and its iconic contributions to the world of luxury timekeeping.

3.

1969 Paul Newman Daytona Ref. 6263

Rolex Paul Newman Daytona ref. 6263 a.k.a 'The Legend' from 1969 Sells for $4.18 Million USD. A New World... https://t.co/MyCr4SJRd9 — Watchesclassicssport (@Watchesclassic2) May 15, 2017

The 1969 Paul Newman Daytona Reference 6263, valued at a remarkable $3,717,906, is a pinnacle of horological excellence and a cherished artifact in the world of luxury timepieces. Renowned for its association with the iconic actor and racing enthusiast Paul Newman, this Rolex Daytona model boasts a stainless steel case and the distinctive "Paul Newman" dial, featuring contrasting sub-dials, square markers, and unique numerals. Its historical significance, coupled with its rarity and timeless design, make it a highly sought-after collector's item, embodying the essence of vintage luxury and cultural heritage.

2.

Rolex Daytona Reference 6265 "Unicorn"

The Rolex Daytona Reference 6265 "Unicorn" is a highly sought-after and exceptionally rare timepiece that achieved significant acclaim in the world of horology. Characterized by its unique white gold case and striking dial featuring a white background with blue sub-dials, this particular Daytona stands out as a true collector's gem. In 2018, it made headlines when it was sold for a staggering $5.9 million, further cementing its status as one of the most valuable and coveted Rolex watches ever produced. Beyond its monetary value, the "Unicorn" represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and exclusivity within the Rolex Daytona lineage, capturing the imagination of enthusiasts and collectors alike with its unparalleled beauty and rarity.

1.

Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona

Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona, a reference 6239 manufactured in the 1960s, is renowned for its association with the iconic actor and racing enthusiast. Featuring a distinctive "Paul Newman" dial with contrasting sub-dials, square markers, and unique numerals, this timepiece became a symbol of vintage luxury and cultural significance. In 2017, it made headlines as the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction, fetching a staggering $17.8 million at Phillips Auction House. Beyond its exquisite design, the watch's value lies in its historical provenance and its embodiment of the intersection between Hollywood glamour and high-end watchmaking, solidifying its status as an unparalleled horological treasure.

The next Rolex owner?

While some people shy away from these exquisite watches, one must know that they are worth every penny. Yes, the craftsmanship and the durability are unquestionable. Buying a Rolex today could mean not getting any other watch for a lifetime.