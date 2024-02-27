Several cities in the world bustle with activity, as the population would run into millions. These cities comprise vibrant cultures, diverse communities, and dynamic urban landscapes.

However, the dense population comes with their set of challenges related to infrastructure, housing, and environmental sustainability. Despite the complexities, these cities remain dynamic hubs that contribute substantially to global economics.

So, let's take a look at the staggering number of people living in the most populated cities in the world.

Most populated cities in the world

15.

Kinshasa, DR Congo (11.4 M)

Kinshasa, the capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is a bustling metropolis with a population of 11.4 million. Situated along the Congo River, it serves as an important cultural and economic center in Central Africa. The city is known for its vibrant music scene, particularly its rumba and soukous music styles. Kinshasa is also home to a variety of cultural attractions, including the National Museum of Kinshasa and the Académie des Beaux-Arts. Despite facing challenges such as poverty and inadequate infrastructure, Kinshasa remains a lively and dynamic city with a rich cultural heritage.

14.

Sao Paulo, Brazil (12.3 M)

Sao Paulo, with a population of 12.3 million, is the largest city in Brazil and one of the largest in the world. It is a vibrant metropolis known for its diverse culture, lively arts scene, and bustling urban life. The city boasts a rich architectural heritage, with landmarks such as the Sao Paulo Cathedral and the Copan Building. Sao Paulo is also a major financial center, home to the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange and numerous multinational corporations. The city's cultural scene is equally impressive, with a plethora of museums, galleries, and theaters showcasing Brazilian art and culture.

13.

Mumbai, India (12.5 M)

Mumbai, with a population of 12.5 million, is India's largest city and financial capital. It is a melting pot of cultures, with a rich history dating back centuries. The city is known for its stunning colonial-era architecture, bustling markets, and vibrant street life. Mumbai is also the heart of India's film industry, Bollywood, producing numerous movies every year. The city is home to iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Mumbai's diverse culture, vibrant atmosphere, and entrepreneurial spirit make it a truly unique and dynamic city.

12.

Shenzen, China (12.5 M)

Shenzhen, with a population of 12.5 million, is a major city in Guangdong Province, China. It is known for its rapid economic growth and modern skyline, dominated by skyscrapers and high-tech industries. Shenzhen is a hub of innovation, home to numerous tech companies and startups. The city is also known for its vibrant culture, with a thriving arts scene and a variety of museums and galleries. Despite its modernity, Shenzhen also boasts several parks and natural areas, providing residents with a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

11.

Moscow, Russia (13.2 M)

Moscow, with a population of 13.2 million, is the capital and largest city of Russia. It is a city steeped in history, with a rich cultural heritage that dates back over a thousand years. Moscow is known for its stunning architecture, including iconic landmarks such as the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral. The city is also home to world-class museums, theaters, and art galleries, showcasing Russia's rich artistic traditions. Moscow's vibrant cultural scene, coupled with its modern amenities and cosmopolitan atmosphere, make it a truly unique and dynamic city.

10.

Tokyo, Japan (13.5 M)

Tokyo, with a population of 13.5 million, is the capital and largest city of Japan. It is a bustling metropolis known for its futuristic skyline, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant pop culture. Tokyo is a city of contrasts, where ancient temples and shrines stand alongside modern skyscrapers and bustling shopping districts. The city is also known for its world-class dining scene, with a plethora of Michelin-starred restaurants serving up exquisite Japanese cuisine. Tokyo's rich history, vibrant culture, and endless entertainment options make it a must-visit destination for travelers from around the world.

9.

Tianjin, China (13.9 M)

Tianjin, with a population of 13.9 million, is a major port city in northeastern China. It is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and modern skyline. Tianjin is home to a number of historic sites, including the Tianjin Eye Ferris wheel and the Ancient Culture Street. The city is also known for its thriving culinary scene, with a variety of local specialties to sample. Tianjin's mix of old-world charm and modern amenities makes it a fascinating destination for visitors.

8.

Guangzhou, China (14.5 M)

Guangzhou, with a population of 14.5 million, is a sprawling metropolis in southern China. It is known for its modern architecture, including the Guangzhou Opera House and the Canton Tower. Guangzhou is also famed for its food, with a diverse culinary scene that includes traditional Cantonese cuisine and international fare. The city is a major transportation hub, with a well-developed network of highways, railways, and waterways. Guangzhou's blend of modernity and tradition makes it a vibrant and dynamic city to explore.

7.

Karachi, Pakistan (14.9 M)

Karachi, with a population of 14.9 million, is the largest city in Pakistan and a major financial and industrial hub. It is known for its bustling streets, vibrant culture, and rich history. Karachi is home to a variety of cultural attractions, including the Mohatta Palace and the National Museum of Pakistan. The city is also known for its diverse culinary scene, with a wide range of local and international cuisines to sample. Despite facing challenges such as poverty and security concerns, Karachi remains a vibrant and dynamic city with a unique blend of cultures.

6.

Istanbul, Turkey (15.5 M)

Istanbul, with a population of 15.5 million, is a city that straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait. It is known for its stunning architecture, rich history, and vibrant culture. Istanbul is home to iconic landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace. The city's historic sites, bustling bazaars, and vibrant nightlife make it a popular destination for tourists from around the world. Istanbul's unique location and blend of cultures make it a truly fascinating city to explore.

5.

Chengdu, China (16 M)

Chengdu, with a population of 16.0 million, is the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province. It is known for its spicy cuisine, particularly its famous hotpot dishes. Chengdu is also home to the Sichuan Opera, known for its traditional face-changing performances. The city is surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes, including the majestic mountains of western Sichuan. Chengdu's blend of culinary delights, cultural attractions, and natural beauty make it a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers.

4.

Delhi, India (16.8 M)

Delhi, with a population of 16.8 million, is India's capital territory and a massive metropolitan area in the country's north. It is known for its historic landmarks, including the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, and Qutub Minar. Delhi is also known for its vibrant culture, bustling markets, and delicious street food. The city's rich history, diverse culture, and modern amenities make it a fascinating destination for visitors.

3.

Beijing, China (21.9 M)

Beijing, with a population of 21.9 million, is the capital of China and one of the most populous cities in the world. It is known for its ancient sites, including the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Beijing is also home to the iconic Great Wall of China, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city's mix of historic landmarks, modern architecture, and vibrant culture make it a fascinating destination for travelers.

2.

Shanghai, China (24.9 M)

Shanghai, with a population of 24.9 million, is one of the largest cities in China and a global financial hub. It is known for its modern skyline, including the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower and the Shanghai Tower. Shanghai is also known for its historic landmarks, including the Bund waterfront area and the Yu Garden. The city's blend of modernity and tradition, along with its vibrant culture and thriving economy, make it a dynamic and exciting place to visit.

1.

Chongqing, China (32.1 M)

Chongqing, with a population of 32.1 million, is a sprawling municipality at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers in southwestern China. It is known for its spicy hotpot cuisine and its hillsides, caves, and parks. Chongqing is also a major industrial center, with a booming economy driven by manufacturing and transportation industries. Despite its urban sprawl, Chongqing boasts several natural and cultural attractions, including the Dazu Rock Carvings and the Wulong Karst geological park.

Increasing world population

A look at the numbers from a decade ago would show that indeed, the world population has increased. Overtime, more and more people would be occupying more space. Whether the top 15 most populated cities in the word would still change in the years to come would be anyone's guess.