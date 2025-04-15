Crosswalks in California cities are being hacked by people replacing messages with impersonations of celebrities and politicians such as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

People at crosswalks in California cities, including Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Redwood City, were surprised by impressions of notable figures when they pressed crossing buttons.

"You know, it's funny, I used to think he was just this dumb sack of s---. But when you get to know him, he's actually a really sweet and tender and loving," said an Elon Musk impersonator at one crosswalk. A Trump impersonator can then be heard saying "Sweetie, come back to bed."

"Hello. This is Elon Musk. Welcome to Palo Alto, the home of Tesla engineering. You know they say money can't buy happiness and OK, I guess that's true. God knows I've tried. But it can buy a Cybertruck and that's pretty sick, right? Right? F---, I'm so loaded," said a crosswalk on University Avenue.

Other users shared videos of crosswalks seemingly impersonating billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"Hi, this is Mark Zuckerberg, but real ones call me the Zuck," the message began. "You know, it's normal to feel uncomfortable or even violated as we forcefully insert AI into every facet of your conscious experience. And I just want to assure you that you don't need to worry because there is absolutely nothing you can do to stop it. See ya."

@nbcnews Hacked California crosswalk buttons played fake messaged in Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's voices. ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews

Videos of the crosswalk impersonations were posted on Friday, with the feature having been disabled by Saturday. Users reacted with glee at the footage, commenting on the accuracy of the impressions.

"Wait that come back to bed voice sounds very familiar," said one user.

"Trump and Musk. The laughing stock on the world and they know it!" wrote another.

"My new favorite thing thank you," said a third.

"The hackers are having a field day," said another.

Originally published on Latin Times