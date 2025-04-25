Lawyers representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have been placed "on notice" for reportedly using artificial intelligence to help them write a legal brief in a defamation lawsuit.

The brief contains over 30 citations and involves Eric Coomer, the CEO of voting technology developer Dominion. Lindell has famously supported the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge Nina Wang accused attorneys representing Lindell of using AI to assist with formulating the brief.

"The Court identified nearly thirty defective citations in the Opposition. These defects include but are not limited to misquotes of cited cases; misrepresentations of principles of law associated with cited cases, including discussions of legal principles that simply do not appear within such decisions; misstatements regarding whether case law originated from a binding authority such as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; misattributions of case law to this District; and most egregiously, citation of cases that do not exist," Wang wrote in her ruling.

Furthermore, Wang has demanded that attorney Christopher Kachouroff and associated attorneys explain themselves, threatening them with the suspension of their license if they do not comply.

"Not until this Court asked Mr. Kachouroff directly whether the Opposition was the product of generative artificial intelligence did Mr. Kachouroff admit that he did, in fact, use generative artificial intelligence. After further questioning, Mr. Kachouroff admitted that he failed to cite check the authority in the Opposition after such use before filing it with the Court—despite understanding his obligations under Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure," said Wang in her show case ruling.

"Counsel will specifically address, under the oath subject to the penalty of perjury, the circumstances surrounding the preparation of the Opposition to Plaintiff's Motion in Limine, including but not limited to whether Defendants were advised and approved of their counsel's use of generative artificial intelligence," she continued.

Judge Wang gave Kachouroff until May 5 to respond.

Originally published on Latin Times