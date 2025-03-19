South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has refused to attend a town hall meeting she was invited to within her home state, blaming "paid" protestors she believes have been responsible for disrupting GOP-led town halls across the nation.

The legislator took to social media on Tuesday to share a graphic advertising a town hall meeting moderated by Mt. Pleasant Town Council Mayor Pro Tempore G.M. Whitley, with Mace as the invited guest.

"This is FAKE NEWS. This event is being driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda," Mace captioned the post. "I WILL NOT be attending."

"We're staying away because it's not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family," she continued.

Whitely expressed her belief that a conversation between legislators and constituents was necessary.

"Our community deserves the opportunity to engage directly with our Representative to discuss how federal policies are impacting our daily lives. An in-person town hall with Congresswoman Mace will provide a platform for open dialogue and accountability," she previously told ABC4 upon the announcement of the town hall.

However, Mace refused to attend the event. Although she is reportedly considering running for governor of the Palmetto State, it is unclear if Mace intends to participate in such an event where she can field questions from constituents.

"Not our townhall; not attending; not going to be bullied by the far-left," Mace continued in the replies of her own post.

Republicans across the nation have been warned against hosting town halls as they have been met with angry constituents seeking answers for the policy decisions of President Donald Trump.

Just last week, North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards was mocked and jeered at during a town hall meeting he hosted in Asheville, with constituents asking him about Trump's intended cuts to federal assistance programs and whether or not tariffs would actually be levied onto foreign goods.

While several Republican lawmaker have asserted that attendees of these events are "paid agitators" who are receiving compensation to disrupt town hall meetings, there is no evidence to suggest this. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that all or most attendees at these events align with the far-left.

The Republican National Committee has advised Republicans nationally not to host or attend town hall meetings in the near future to avoid such backlash.

Originally published by Latin Times.