The North Carolina National Guard is investigating an incident in which a Black Hawk helicopter crew hovered above a Hurricane Helene donation area, sending supplies and tents in every direction.

CBS 17 reported that a video showed a Black Hawk chopper causing mayhem as it flew over a supply area in Burnsville. The chopper's crew was allegedly attempting to deliver generators, according to guard officials, but the person recording the video said it "seemed deliberate."

The National Guard is reportedly investigating the incident and working with the aid organization to "assess the level of damage caused by the rotor wash."

"The crew immediately identified the situation, aborted the landing for safety reasons, and departed the area," guard officials said, according to CBS 17.

National Guard officials reiterated that safety is its "number one priority, especially with the high volume of air operations" underway in the region.