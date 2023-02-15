National Singles Awareness Day: Quotes To Celebrate Being On Your Own
National Singles Awareness Day falls on the day after Valentine's. It is for people who are not in any romantic relationships.
It was first celebrated in 2001 by Dustin Barnes as an occasion for his group of high school friends to appreciate singleness after having to celebrate Valentine's Day alone. Barnes carried the tradition to Mississippi State University where he studied and it soon gained popularity.
National Singles Awareness Day was copyrighted in 2005.
- "It's probably not just by chance that I'm alone. It would be very hard for a man to live with me unless he's terribly strong. And if he's stronger than I, I'm the one who can't live with him." - Coco Chanel
- "The single woman is a free woman, and being single does not mean being alone – it means being free to have a relationship or not. This can be scary, but it's also very interesting." - Monica Bellucci
- "Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out." - Mandy Hale
- "I don't need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now." - Mindy Kaling
- "The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don't feel as if I need a man." - Diane Keaton
- "It's far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far." - Marilyn Monroe
- "Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you're pretty sexy and you're taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with." - Carrie Bradshaw
- "I'm not alone! I'm with myself. And myself is fabulous." - Eva Longoria
- "I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude." - Henry David Thoreau
- "I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It's not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone." - Robin Williams
- "Being single is about celebrating and appreciating your own space that you're in." - Kelly Rowland
- "The most profound relationship we will ever have is the one with ourselves." - Shirley MacLaine
