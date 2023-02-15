National Singles Awareness Day falls on the day after Valentine's. It is for people who are not in any romantic relationships.

It was first celebrated in 2001 by Dustin Barnes as an occasion for his group of high school friends to appreciate singleness after having to celebrate Valentine's Day alone. Barnes carried the tradition to Mississippi State University where he studied and it soon gained popularity.

National Singles Awareness Day was copyrighted in 2005.

Here are some quotes that will help you understand the power of being single. (Courtesy: Good Housekeeping)